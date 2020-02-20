BHS gets past Jamestown in 4/5 game, Minot surges in third period to beat Bottineau-Rugby

"That's been our M.O. this season. When we've played well and things have gone our way, a lot of guys are chipping in," Carr said. "The phrase Mike (Peluso) always said was, 'keep it simple.' When we stick to that and not try to do things over and above what we're capable, that's when we're at our best."

The Blue Jays didn't go away, however.

An elbowing penalty to the face of the Jays' Nelson, give Jamestown a five-5-on-4 advantage and they wasted no time using it. Just six seconds into the five-minute major, Jacoby Nold blasted a shot past BHS goalie Quinn Ackerman to cut the gap to 3-2.

The Blue Jays had a couple near-misses over the ensuing 4:50 of the man advantage, but were unable to equalize as the Demons successfully killed off the penalty while up just one goal.

"We were able to survive it and find a way," Carr said. "It's kind of that blue-collar mentality we have at BHS, whether it's football, baseball, hockey, just find a way, whatever you have to do. Obviously, that was very important in the outcome of the game."

Heinert's empty-netter, his team-leading 15th goal, sealed the win with 64 seconds to play.