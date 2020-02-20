BHS gets past Jamestown in 4/5 game, Minot surges in fourth period to beat Bottineau-Rugby

Thursday's 4/5 game of the West Region tournament played out as expected -- tight.
It was a far cry from what happened six days earlier when Jamestown came to Bismarck and took it to the Demons on the same sheet of ice. The Blue Jays won that game 7-3 at VFW Sports Center.
In the second of four quarterfinal games Thursday, the Demons scored at least once in every period en route to a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays. The fourth Demon goal, an empty-netter by Joey Heinert in the final minute, sealed the win and trip to the semifinals against Minot.
"Jamestown's a good hockey team. They've had a very good season and we know what kind of program Matt (Stockert) runs with those kids," BHS head coach Wes Carr said. "We knew this would be a tough game and that's exactly what it was. I'm really proud of our kids for finding a way to beat quality team like Jamestown."
The Demons face No. 1 seed Minot today at 5 p.m. The winner cinches a trip to state next week in Fargo. The loser plays a must-win game Saturday. At stake for the Demons is the longest consecutive streak of state appearances in North Dakota, dating back to 1990.
"We don't need to say anything to our kids," Carr said. "They know what we're playing for, and we also know Minot is really good."
The Blue Jays, who have put together a strong 12-8 season, including a win over Minot, face Bottineau-Rugby Friday in a loser-out game.
"Tip your cap to Bismarck. They played a good, hard, physical hockey game today. Wes had them ready," Stockert said. "Other than the first half of the second period, I thought we played a pretty good hockey game."
The Demons' first goal was a thing of beauty.
BHS defenseman Jack Steckler whistled a pass from deep in the BHS end right to the tape of Remington Richardson's stick at the Jamestown blue line. Richardson did the rest, beating Riley Gerhardt one-on-one for a 1-0 BHS lead.
Bismarck's Nicholas Mortenson made it 2-0 on the power play at the 10:13 mark of the second period.
Sensing matters teetering on the edge, Stockert used his timeout and it paid dividends. The Blue Jays cut the deficit in half short-handed when Hunter Nelson stuffed in his 22nd goal of the season. Nelson, just a sophomore, has combined for 45 goals with teammate Nolan Nenow, who is only a freshman.
"We just told the kids (Bismarck) might be leading on the scoreboard, but you belong here, all that good stuff, and our kids responded," Stockert said. "The rest of that period, and the third period, that's how we've played for the majority of the season."
The Demons capitalized on a Jamestown turnover deep in its own end to push the lead back to two goals.
A stray pass hit Mark Horner right in the stick, sending the BHS senior in alone on Gerhardt for the Demons' third goal. Four different players scored for BHS and five had points.
"That's been our M.O. this season. When we've played well and things have gone our way, a lot of guys are chipping in," Carr said. "The phrase Mike (Peluso) always said was, 'keep it simple.' When we stick to that and not try to do things over and above what we're capable, that's when we're at our best."
You have free articles remaining.
The Blue Jays didn't go away, however.
An elbowing penalty to the face of the Jays' Nelson, give Jamestown a five-5-on-4 advantage and they wasted no time using it. Just six seconds into the five-minute major, Jacoby Nold blasted a shot past BHS goalie Quinn Ackerman to cut the gap to 3-2.
The Blue Jays had a couple near-misses over the ensuing 4:50 of the man advantage, but were unable to equalize as the Demons successfully killed off the penalty while up just one goal.
"We were able to survive it and find a way," Carr said. "It's kind of that blue-collar mentality we have at BHS, whether it's football, baseball, hockey, just find a way, whatever you have to do. Obviously, that was very important in the outcome of the game."
Heinert's empty-netter, his team-leading 15th goal, sealed the win with 64 seconds to play.
"I've been around this game a long time and to win these games you need a little puck-luck and we got none," said Stockert, tied for the longest-serving head coach in the state with Century's Troy Olson at 15 years. "When you get into these evenly-matched games, it comes down to the little things. Today, we didn't quite get it done. Tomorrow we have to come back and find a way to beat a good Bottineau-Rugby team."
Gerhardt finished with 35 saves for the Blue Jays. Ackerman stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced.
MINOT 4, BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 0
Top-seeded Minot had to earn its way into the semifinals.
Scoreless after two periods, the Magicians scored four goals over the final 17 minutes to win for the 17th time in 22 games.
"We told them 'you're going to need to have your best period of the year,' and we scored four goals, so that was pretty good," said Minot co-coach Jason Bennett. "We'll take the win."
Minot scored all four goals in the last 7:57 of the game. Two by Aiden Morelli. The Magicians did have a first-period goal disallowed.
"Had that goal stood, it might have been different, but Bottineau-Rugby played well. Give them credit. They really battled," Bennett said.
Morelli scored at 7:57 to break the ice. It stayed 1-0 until Morelli let the lamp again at 13:26. Minot's final two goals came in the final 52 seconds -- one each by Nicholas Murphy (empty-netter) and Isaiah Thongphet.
"We don't have anybody in the top 20 in scoring, we just have a whole bunch of guys that chip in," Bennett said. "We're three lines deep, which we haven't always had in the past."
Tre Sortland stopped all 20 shots he face to earn the shutout, the seventh of the season for Minot.
Tyler Olson turned away the first 20 shots he faced for Bottineau-Rugby before allowing four goals over the final 17 minutes.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com