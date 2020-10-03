BHS edges Century in WDA soccer championship game

"Bismarck only really had the one good chance in the second half and they finished it. Give them credit."

Both teams had already qualified for next week's state tournament. In a unique, pandemic-related twist, the Demons and Patriots will start state at home. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Century hosts Grand Forks Red River. Bismarck, the defending state champions, and Fargo Davies will follow. Both games will be played at the Bowl.

Ramadhani, just a sophomore, delivered the winner. It was his eighth goal of the season, set up by Mugisha, who notched his 10th assist to go with his 19 goals.

"Rod was huge for us," Pierre-Louis said of Mugisha. "He's very good technically and he's strong with the ball. He was really good for us today."

The Demons scored first as sophomore Owen Haase stepped up to the spot and fired home a penalty kick in the 14th minute.

Century equalized seven minutes later as all-region honorees hooked up for a goal. Nico Helderop was able to squeeze it past Century keeper Ben Cleary to make it 1-1. Kaiden Campbell assisted.

It stayed 1-1 until the hour mark when Ramadhani put the Demons in front.