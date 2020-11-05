Beulah set for another showdown against familiar foe Hillsboro-Central Valley

A familiar foe awaits the Beulah Miners this weekend.
One win away from a return trip to the Dakota Bowl, the Miners once again find themselves facing the Hillsboro-Central Valley Burros.
“I was thinking it seems like they’ve been about 20 percent of our schedule the last two years,” Miners coach Jim Dooley said.
The No. 2-ranked Miners (7-2) travel to Hillsboro on Saturday to take on the No. 3-ranked Burros (8-2) in the Class AA semifinals. When the teams kick it off at 3 p.m., it will be the fourth matchup between the teams in two seasons.
That includes a 23-14 Burros victory on Sept. 18, and a 35-12 HCV win in the Class AA title game at Dakota Bowl last year. The Burros also posted a 21-8 win over Beulah during the regular season in 2019.
“So far, none of them has been a result we’re happy with, but we’re looking forward to having a chance,” Dooley said. “We told the guys, it’s not like playing video games. You don’t often get a chance to hit the reset button and get a chance to do a better job of taking care of some situations.”
The Miners will be hoping to avoid some of the mistakes that cost them last time around.
“Don’t turn the ball over five times, it would help,” Dooley said. “If you don’t turn the ball over, block and tackle, you’re going to have a chance.
“You make mistakes, you’re going to get hurt, especially against a good team.”
The Miners have reeled off four straight wins since back-to-back setbacks against HCV (23-14) and No. 1-ranked St. Mary's (21-13).
“One thing that kind of hurt us against Hillsboro and St. Mary’s was we got off to slow starts,” Dooley said. “Early in the season, we had been kind of coasting, winning games handily. It took us a while.
“After the St. Mary’s game, that was a springboard for us. We didn’t win the game, but maybe it was a game we could have won. The guys got their confidence back a bit.”
Last week, the Miners shook off an early turnover in their 35-6 quarterfinal victory over Central Cass.
“We fumbled on our first possession, got it back and scored on our next three possessions,” Dooley said. “We need to weather the storm if things don’t go well. Stay the course.”
That’s something that harkens back to the previous matchup with the Burros as well.
“The first game was a lot of that,” Dooley said. “That was Trey (Brandt’s) first game he started (at quarterback) after his injury and he was trying to make plays. Defensively, we had some guys getting out of position trying to make plays. We’ve shored that up a bit. They understand that they just need to do their job.
“We had the ball with around a minute left, down 17-14 with a chance to win the game and we threw a pick-6. But with everything from that first game, we were still in it at that point.”
Brandt has completed 26 of 56 passes for 547 yards in seven games with 5 TDs and 5 interceptions.
Nate Battest leads a ground game that piles up an average of 343.4 yards per game with 1,065 yards on 114 carries (an average of 9.34 yards per attempt) and 13 touchdowns. Dawson Zuroff (521 yards on 67 carries) and Trapper Skalsky (480 yards on 55 carries) have combined for another thousand yards and 12 TDs (eight for Zuroff and four for Skalsky).
Battest also leads the Miners in receiving with 297 yards on eight catches and three scores.
While the two teams are familiar with each other, a lot has changed since the first matchup this fall, let alone last season’s meetings.
“When you play someone twice, you’re not really playing them twice,” Dooley said. “They’re a different team. We’ll look at some things they did last time, but really it’s a game between two similar teams with different wrinkles and emphasis.”
Both teams have played well defensively. The Burros are allowing only 8 points per game (80 points in 10 contests), while the Miners are limiting their foes to 8.4 points per contest (76 in nine games). Beulah has posted four shutouts and HCV two.
Beulah has scored 308 points, an average of 34.2 per contest, while the Burros have averaged 22.1 in their 10 games.
“They’re throwing it a lot more than even when we played them the first time,” Dooley said. “They’re not Air Olson over there, but they’re different than last year and the first time.
“But when you get down to it, this time of year they’re going to want to run the ball. I don’t think we’ll see an arena football score, that’s for sure.”
