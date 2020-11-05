Beulah set for another showdown against familiar foe Hillsboro-Central Valley

“You make mistakes, you’re going to get hurt, especially against a good team.”

The Miners have reeled off four straight wins since back-to-back setbacks against HCV (23-14) and No. 1-ranked St. Mary's (21-13).

“One thing that kind of hurt us against Hillsboro and St. Mary’s was we got off to slow starts,” Dooley said. “Early in the season, we had been kind of coasting, winning games handily. It took us a while.

“After the St. Mary’s game, that was a springboard for us. We didn’t win the game, but maybe it was a game we could have won. The guys got their confidence back a bit.”

Last week, the Miners shook off an early turnover in their 35-6 quarterfinal victory over Central Cass.

“We fumbled on our first possession, got it back and scored on our next three possessions,” Dooley said. “We need to weather the storm if things don’t go well. Stay the course.”

That’s something that harkens back to the previous matchup with the Burros as well.