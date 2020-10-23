Beulah-Hazen runner Busche adapts to abnormal

With coronavirus concerns to accompany other illness and injuries, Ian Busche's athletic career has been anything but normal.
So he's become adept at dealing with the abnormal.
Busche, a Hazen High School junior who runs cross country for Beulah-Hazen, is making the most of the limited opportunities offered this season.
He began the season ranked No. 2 among Class B boys harriers, and has been the poll leader since the third week of the season. Today, Busche and scores of other runners are scheduled to compete in the state cross country meet at Cooperstown.
The Class A meet also will be held today, but in Jamestown.
Busche is coming off a strong performance in his most recent outing, the Class B West Region meet two weeks ago in Parshall. He ran a 16:21.8 to place first in a field that included Noah Rolfe of Stanley and Shiloh's Patrick Wrigley. Rolfe and Wrigley, both seniors, claimed second and third in the final Class B rankings.
Rolfe ran a 16:43.4 in the regional race to finish second, just ahead of Wrigley's 16:44.8.
"I was feeling pretty good, but I didn't take the front until halfway through the race. ... From there on it was pretty smooth sailing," Busche recalled.
Although he's only raced four times this fall, all wins, Busche said he doesn't mind the limited schedule.
"I don't really mind that we're not running many races. I'd rather have a few good meets than several mediocre meets. ... I'd rather have a few races and put a lot of work into my training so when I run a race it's a good race," he observed. "
Though Busche's showing at Parshall wasn't his fastest of the season, it may have been his best.
"The conditions at our races haven't been too great. Beulah has a really hilly course and in Parshall the wind was blowing 25 miles per hour. ... We've never had that one day with perfect race conditions," he said.
His best time thus far is a winning 16:19.42 on Aug. 27 in a race at Bowman. Wrigley and Rolfe were there, as well, taking second and third with times of 16:56.63 and 17:44.66, respectively.
Busche said winning the regional race gives him momentum.
"It gives me a lot of confidence going into state," he said.
Busche has run in three state cross country meets, improving from 40th to 16th to fifth last fall.
He's a two-time three-event qualifier in track and field with the unique event combination of the 800, 1,600 and pole vault. He didn't place as an eighth-grader or freshman, and his sophomore year was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I was really looking forward to making some great strides (in track) my sophomore year. Now I'm hoping to make some big jumps this year," he said.
Rolfe (third in 2019), Busche and Wrigley (sixth) are the top three returnees from last year's state meet, which was won by senior Robert White of New Town.
New Town, the state champion the last eight years and 14 of the last 16, hasn't run a race this season. That leaves Bowman atop the Class B boys poll with Hillsboro-Central Valley second. Bowman has been winning with depth and balance. The top two Bulldog runners are Taylor Wanner, ranked eighth in the state, and Brian Miller, rated ninth.
Defending champion Rugby sits atop the Class B girls poll with Bowman County second and Hillsboro-Central Valley third. Rugby ended a seven-year championship run by HCV last fall.
Rugby's leading returnees are Brooklyn Bartsch and Amelia Shepard, who finished eighth and ninth, respectively last fall. Bartsch was ranked first in the final coaches' poll with Shepard ninth.
Hannah Westin of Shiloh Christian finished second in the final coaches' poll after spending time at No. 1 earlier in the season.
Class A
Century has been there, done that. The Patriots have won three of the last four state Class A boys cross country titles and are the reigning state champions.
The Patriots have led the statewide coaches poll all season long, but coach Brad Lies is not resting easily. Even if he were so inclined, the winning score of 35 that Grand Forks Red River posted in the East Region meet would have gotten his attention.
"They've been running great all year. ... They've been regional champions three of the last four years and they're trying to take that next step," Lies said.
Red River's runners entered the chute in compact 3-5-6-10-11 fashion to finish far ahead of the field in the East Region meet. The fifth Roughrider runner ran a 16:39.25.
Yes, Lies said, second-ranked Red River is a legitimate threat.
"I think it's going to be within 10 points," Lies said of the prospective winning margin. "But that's all hypothetical, so you never know."
What makes it guesswork is the scheduling that's been affected by the pandemic. The East and West regions have operated as two distinct entities with absolutely no head-to-head competition.
"It's difficult. Every sport is kind of in that same situation with no East-West crossovers. ... Red River is probably the deepest team in the field, and Sheyenne has three solid runners with their four and five getting better," Lies observed.
With state meet lineups trimmed to seven, all but one of Century's probable runners have state meet experience. That includes Mason Kindel (seventh), Griffin House (ninth), Ethan Berger (10th) and Jacob Ersland (13th), all of whom placed in the top 15 last season.
All are seniors, with the exception of House, a junior.
"Of our seven, all but one of them have state meet experience. ... It definitely has value. The kids know what to expect. ... They know what the atmosphere is going to be," Lies said.
The Patriots won the regional meet with 46 points, entering the chute fourth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 18th. That put Century 30 points ahead of runner-up Bismarck and it sent a positive message to Lies.
"The regional was obviously the largest meet our conference teams had faced since 2019," he noted.
There were some soft spots, though.
"In my honest opinion, we had two of our top five who ran personal bests and a guy coming off an injury who was eight seconds from a personal best ... and another close to a personal best," Lies said. "But our No. 5 did not run well. Our No. 6 became our No. 5 and broke 17 minutes for the first time."
Lies said the Class A boys race will be loaded with talent.
"It should be a really fun state meet," he said. "Team-wise and individual-wise the competition should be phenomenal. ... In my 19 years, this is probably the deepest senior class ever. We have eight or nine kids who have been under 16 minutes and the majority of them are seniors.
"This year, weather permitting and good conditions, 10 kids could run under 16 minutes," he added.
Indeed, the top three placers in last year's state meet, Brady Yoder of Dickinson, Sean Korsmo of Bismarck and Jacob Knodle of West Fargo Sheyenne are all back. And they're all seniors.
Knodle goes into the state meet ranked No. 1 with Korsmo second and Yoder third. All three have spent time atop the rankings during the season.
In terms of competitiveness, the Class A girls team race could be the best of the day. No. 1-ranked Williston edged Bismarck by a point, 59-60, in the West Region race, and Fargo North won in the East with a 53.
Jamestown senior Meghan Ford is in good position to win her third straight individual state championship. She won the West Region race in 17:40.15, move than 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Jaelyn Ogle of Watford City.
Five West Region runners top the Class A individual rankings with Ford, Jaelyn Ogle and Hayle Ogle rated 1-2-3.
Williston won the West Region meet by putting all five counters in the top 18. Bismarck's placers were all in the top 16. Fargo North prevailed in the East with a 3-7-12-14-17 finish.
