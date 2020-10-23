Beulah-Hazen runner Busche adapts to abnormal

"Of our seven, all but one of them have state meet experience. ... It definitely has value. The kids know what to expect. ... They know what the atmosphere is going to be," Lies said.

The Patriots won the regional meet with 46 points, entering the chute fourth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 18th. That put Century 30 points ahead of runner-up Bismarck and it sent a positive message to Lies.

"The regional was obviously the largest meet our conference teams had faced since 2019," he noted.

There were some soft spots, though.

"In my honest opinion, we had two of our top five who ran personal bests and a guy coming off an injury who was eight seconds from a personal best ... and another close to a personal best," Lies said. "But our No. 5 did not run well. Our No. 6 became our No. 5 and broke 17 minutes for the first time."

Lies said the Class A boys race will be loaded with talent.

"It should be a really fun state meet," he said. "Team-wise and individual-wise the competition should be phenomenal. ... In my 19 years, this is probably the deepest senior class ever. We have eight or nine kids who have been under 16 minutes and the majority of them are seniors.