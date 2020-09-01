Beulah begins with road win in Bismarck

The third set was back and forth early before the Miners went on an 11-5 burst that built a 17-11 lead on a block by Beauchamp. An 8-3 run by Shiloh pulled the Skyhawks within 20-18 on a block by Reynolds and a kill from Kursten Fuller. But Beulah fended off the rally, taking the lead with a 25-21 decision.

A kill by Kursten Fuller and a block by Dedra Wood gave Shiloh a 10-7 lead in the fourth set, but Beulah went on a 12-2 run to take a 19-12 lead en route to a 25-17 match-clinching victory.

The Miners’ experience paid off when momentum started to swing at key points in the match.

“You have to have someone in there when you lose a couple points, someone’s got to take charge of the team and say ‘Hey, let’s get back on track’ and I think we did that in a couple spots tonight,” Filibeck said.

Kursten Fuller led the Skyhawks with nine kills and three aces in addition to 17 digs and a block.

Reynolds and Alyssa Larson each had five kills and Wood four.

Kraemer had 21 assists, Larson had a team-high 19 digs, Wood led Shiloh with 1.5 blocks and Brynn Fuller had a team-leading three aces.

Sorensen was happy with the way the team competed despite the setback.