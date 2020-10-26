Beach ready for another long bus ride for nine-man playoff quarterfinals

Bus-legs have not been a trouble for the Beach Buccaneers this season.

With nearly 1,800 miles already logged on interstates and highways, Beach has another 400 ahead. Tucked right up alongside the North Dakota/Montana border on I-94, the Buccaneers head east again for a nine-man quarterfinal playoff game against defending state champion Kidder County on Saturday.

The Buccaneers will hit the road for Steele around 8 Mountain Time. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. central.

The last two seasons, Beach's opening-round playoff games in Underwood and Crosby were closer than most of their rides to Region 4 opponents.

"It's a lot of driving, but a lot of it's on interstate," Beach coach Mike Zier said. "With everything going on in the world, this year, we're just trying to get the games in. Our kids are happy to be playing."

The Buccaneers are clearly a resilient team. Their only two losses this season are against two of the last eight still playing -- Kidder County and Linton-HMB.

Last Saturday, the Buccaneers made the 355-mile round trip to Crosby and blanked Divide County, which had lost just one game previously.