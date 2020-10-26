Beach ready for another long bus ride for nine-man playoff quarterfinals

Bus-legs have not been a trouble for the Beach Buccaneers this season.
With nearly 1,800 miles already logged on interstates and highways, Beach has another 400 ahead. Tucked right up alongside the North Dakota/Montana border on I-94, the Buccaneers head east again for a nine-man quarterfinal playoff game against defending state champion Kidder County on Saturday.
The Buccaneers will hit the road for Steele around 8 Mountain Time. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. central.
The last two seasons, Beach's opening-round playoff games in Underwood and Crosby were closer than most of their rides to Region 4 opponents.
"It's a lot of driving, but a lot of it's on interstate," Beach coach Mike Zier said. "With everything going on in the world, this year, we're just trying to get the games in. Our kids are happy to be playing."
The Buccaneers are clearly a resilient team. Their only two losses this season are against two of the last eight still playing -- Kidder County and Linton-HMB.
Last Saturday, the Buccaneers made the 355-mile round trip to Crosby and blanked Divide County, which had lost just one game previously.
"We were really proud of how the kids came out on the first drive on offense and marched it down the field and scored," Zier said. "From that point on we were able to control the game up front. In all three phases, the kids played really well."
The Buccaneers halted Divide County's wing-T attack. Zier said the team's seniors led the way. The class includes just four players -- Tyson Mattern, Kyle Sarsland, Wyatt Tczap and Blake Van Horn.
Mattern has rushed for over 1,200 yards this season, while Van Horn anchors the defense from his linebacker spot. Both earned all-state honors last season.
"They are very good players," Zier said. "The recognition they have gotten is well deserved."
Sarsland anchors the offensive line at center. He's flanked by Van Horn and Laurence Barnhardt at guard spots. Trin Schumacher, Trey Swanson and Chance Manhart can catch and block from tight end and receiver spots.
Junior quarterback Tevin Dietz has accounted for nearly 600 yards, nearly 400 coming through the air.
Primarily, the Buccaneers look to run the ball with Mattern and junior Kaden Volk, who surpassed 700 yards of offense in the win over Divide County.
"Mark Golberg, our offensive coordinator, does a nice job getting the ball around to different guys," Zier said.
Golberg had to take the reins solo in Beach's final game of the regular season when Zier came down with COVID-19. Golberg, who also is the girls basketball coach at Beach, "squeezed" in his wedding during the Buccaneers' bye week, but returned for their 14-8 win at Mott-Regent with Zier quarantined.
"It's the first game I've missed in 21 years," Zier said. "I had no smell or taste. It was brutal. One day I was chopping an onion, my eyes were watering, but I had no taste. When I was eating the onion it was like chewing on old gum."
Other than Zier's bout with the virus, the Buccaneers have been healthy for the most part. All hands will be needed on deck against the defending nine-man champs. Kidder County won the first matchup 46-18 on Sept. 18, although the gap was just 12 (30-18) after three quarters.
"Their passing game gave us a lot of problems. They ran to the edges really well. We'll have to improve on that," Zier said.
Kidder County had its own bout with the coronavirus earlier in the season, but appeared to be back to full strength on Saturday in its 44-26 win over Ray-Powers Lake.
Playing conditions last Saturday were difficult in every corner of the state. This week, things look better with temps forecasted to be in the mid-40s, although Zier is not so sure that's a good thing.
"I gotta bunch of Clydesdales. We don't eat too much tofu out here," he said. "I guess it might be better for my toes though."
