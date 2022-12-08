Skyhawks sail past Linton-HMB

Defense is a calling card for the Shiloh Skyhawks girls basketball team.

That much was clear as the Skyhawks clamped down on Linton-HMB in the Tom & Frances Leach Gymnasium at Shiloh Christian High School Thursday night in a 62-33 victory.

"Our team did a very good job on the defensive end," Shiloh coach Dan Seifert said. "We've really bought into that end. The girls did a great job of denying the ball, getting some steals and turning the steals into points."

Returning from some injury issues that had her wearing a padded helmet on the court, Hailey Quam keyed the Skyhawks on both ends of the court.

Starting both halves on a personal 6-0 run, the senior forward was everywhere and made life tough for the Lady Lions.

"Hailey's had some injury issues, but she's a tough girl that will play through anything," Seifert said. "It's good to have players like her on your team, doing the dirty work in getting rebounds and going for loose balls. Scoring for her is a plus for us."

The first and third quarters were magnum opuses of Shiloh's gameplan for this season: Put pressure on teams immediately, never let up, and live with the fouls they take with a sizable bench ready to rotate in and cause more havoc.

Outscoring the Lions 19-6 in the first quarter and 17-5 in the third, the Skyhawks were ready and waiting for the Lions right at the half-court line and rarely let them move cleanly to anywhere near the paint.

"On the defensive end, we want to deny the ball hard and make teams go back door on us," Seifert said. "We look to use the defensive end to spark our offensive end and get transition points that way. We knew coming into the year that we'd have a deep team this year, and we can rotate 10 girls in and out and not miss a beat."

Almost all of Shiloh's damage in the first half was done inside the three-point arc. Skyhawks sophomore guard Emma Duffy (13 points, two rebounds, three steals) had the lone three-point trip down the court for either team by splashing a triple.

Shiloh started to connect from range in the second half, allowing them to further expand its lead.

Quam converted a pair of three-point plays for her six points in the second half and Duffy and Payge Schock (10 points, two rebounds, two steals) each hit a pair of treys.

"It's not just tonight, we don't care who does the scoring as long as we get the ball up and down the court," Seifert said. "Thankfully the girls have bought into that philosophy, that it doesn't matter who scores as long as we take care of business in getting wins.

"We worked hard in the summer to become better shooters. We're concentrating more on looking for that outside shot and knocking it down."

On Linton-HMB's side, all but three of their points came from inside the arc or at the free-throw line.

Allie Dockter led the Lions with nine points and a pair of rebounds. Jersey Vogel added eight points and four rebounds. Emma Weiser finished with seven points, five rebounds and five steals.

The Skyhawks held the previously unbeaten Lady Lions to 18 first-half points and 15 over the final 16 minutes.

"We know the type of defense we play, the type of game we play, we can put a lot of points up in a short period of time," Seifert said. "We also know that teams can come back in a short period of time. We just have to go out and take care of business."

The Lions generally stayed out of foul trouble throughout the night, as they were whistled for just 10 fouls. Shiloh was called for 17 infractions.

"We can't really balance our play with the fouls it draws," Seifert said. "We just go out and play aggressively, and if the refs call it, the refs call it, and we have girls on the bench who can step up and do a good job for us after that."

Shiloh's large lead allowed Seifert to extend his bench, and 13 players registered either points, a rebound or a steal.

The Skyhawks head to Dickinson on Saturday to face Trinity.

"We're looking for a good game there," Seifert said. "They have a lot of quick guards and a good post."