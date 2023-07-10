For someone who never set out to score a lot, Anthony Doppler was pretty good at it.

The 6-4 guard finished his career as the all-time scoring leader at Century with 1,257 points. He averaged 17 points per game as a junior and 14.5 last season, but was as likely to dish to an open teammate as he was to look for his own shot.

"I looked at like if I was a pass-first guy, lead by example in that way, it would lead to everybody feeling involved and that should carry over to the rest of the team, in theory," Doppler said. "I tried to be someone that didn't worry about individual stuff or stats. I don't think that helps you win."

Century has had just five players score more than 1,000 points in the program's storied history -- Cade Feeney, Dalton Feeney, Treyton Mattern and Doppler's four-year high school teammate, Ryan Erikson.

"It never really sunk in, but it's definitely cool and I'm honored to be able to be a four-year guy," Doppler said. "Century's had a lot of great basketball players through the years."

Doppler, Erikson and their fellow Century teammate William Ware will lace them up together one more time this week in the Lions All-Star basketball series. The games will be played tonight at 6 and 8 p.m. at Bismarck High School and on Tuesday at Fargo South. Class A holds a 60-26 all-time lead after splitting last season.

For Doppler, Erikson and Ware, the high school season did not end as they had hoped. Century went into the state tournament undefeated at 24-0. The Patriots won their semifinal game by 32 points over Fargo Shanley, but were knocked off in the semifinals by eventual state champion Fargo North.

"Sometimes, the outcome is not what you want," Doppler said. "You lay it all on the line, we did that, it just didn't go our way."

Doppler, Erikson and Ware are part of another stacked Class A roster for the Lions All-Star games. Mr. Basketball award winner Darik Dissette, high-scoring Dickinson guard Alex Dvorak would be a mean starting five if coach Travis Hoeg of Fargo North wanted to go that route. Doppler (UND), Erikson (UND) and Dissette (NDSU) all will be playing D-I ball in the fall. Ware (Minot State) and Dvorak (University of Mary) will play in the NSIC.

The Class A squad also features South Dakota State recruit Connor Kraft of Fargo Shanley and Zach Kraft of Grand Forks Red River, who is joining Doppler and Erikson at UND.

Two other Class A players are ticketed for Bismarck. Reis Rowekamp of Red River will join Dvorak at the University of Mary. Ray Brown of Fargo Davies will play at BSC for the Mystics.

Doppler, Erickson, Ware, Dissette and Class B star Carson Yale of Des Lacs-Burlington played a lot of AAU ball together.

"You want to have fun, chop it up with the guys and get to know everybody, but at the end of the day we want to win two games," Doppler said. "I think everybody's going in with that mindset."

Doppler's versatility is what stood out most in his career. He often initiated offense for Century, but also could hit a three or slash to the basket.

At UND, he's been playing at the 1, 2 and 3 spots.

"I like having the ball in my hands and playing guard, but it's their call," Doppler said of where he ultimately lands in the lineup.

UND returns a promising core next season. The team's top four scorers were all underclassmen, including two freshmen -- B.J. Omot (12 ppg) and 2022 Mr. Basketball award winner Treysen Eaglestaff (8.4 ppg) from Bismarck High.

Carving out a role will not be easy.

"Practices have been going pretty good. It's go, go, go early in the morning," Doppler said. "It's been fun meeting the guys and overall I'd say I've been learning a lot. It's really competitive. The guys are good and that's what you expect."