Legacy brings depth, experience to new season

Legacy's calling card during its fifth-place finish last season was balanced scoring and pesky half-court defense.

With seven returners, the Sabers are ready to keep that identity this season.

"Having those seven players back is a good experience factor for knowing what it takes to get to state," Legacy head coach Jim Petrik said. "Any time you qualify for state, it helps your next classes coming up want that same success. We're hoping to put ourselves in a position to get back there."

Legacy's seniors this season include last year's leading scorer Alyssa Eckroth, a 6-1 guard/forward (13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game), Brooklyn Brendel, a 5-10 guard/forward (2.5 points and two rebounds per game), Adison Sagaser, a 5-8 guard (five points per game and 2.4 rebounds), and Aliya Selensky, a 5-9 guard (3.5 points and 3.9 rebounds), with varsity rookie Ashley Kautz joining as a 5-8 guard.

"All of our teams go as our seniors go," Petrik said. "We'll need that group to lead us on the court and in the locker room and so far they're doing a phenomenal job."

Outside of his seniors, Petrik's 10-player rotation from last season leads to underclassmen developing into important role players for the Sabers.

Junior 5-7 guard Mia Berryhill (7.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 SPG), Legacy's leading returning player in three-pointers, will be a key player on both ends of the floor.

"Mia is right up there as one of the best passers in the state," Petrik said. "She reads defenses well, and she's an unselfish point guard who can both score and also get other players involved."

Sophomore 6-3 center Brooklynn Felchle will also be counted on as a big help inside the paint on both ends of the floor

"Brooklynn has developed well as a sophomore," Petrik said. "She'll help us control the paint and she's a great defender and finisher around the rim."

Halle Severson, a 5-9 junior guard, is a key defender.

"She's a good on-ball defender and has a great first step," Petrik said. "We'll rely on her a lot as a defensive specialist, and I've been pleased with how she's turned a corner on offense."

Petrik has a wealth of options on offense, which suits him just fine.

"We tell the girls, the more our top scorers are willing and able to get others involved, the better the looks they'll get," he said. "Having five or six scorers between eight and 12 points a game is our goal. Every now and then we'll have a girl get 15 or 20 points in a game, but our offense's motto is to get the best shot we can and the girls have bought into that."

The Sabers did graduate three starters.

"Losing three starters means there are new roles to learn," Petrik said. "Plus we have younger kids coming up that are trying to figure out their role as well. You have to buy into the grind, understand that it's a learning process and that failure can be good as long as we fail forward."

Getting stops continues to be the area of focus.

"We'll defend in the half court come tournament time," Petrik said. "We'll punch a ticket to state if we can defend well in the half court."

The Sabers will have plenty of opportunities to test themselves against strong teams early this season.

The Sabers open at home today against Fargo North.

"It's nice to start with a non-conference opponent right away, because if you stub your toe it doesn't affect league standings," Petrik said. "It's nice to start on your home court. Then we get on the road with Jamestown and then have the state champs after that, so we'll be hitting it hard with some great opponents before Christmas.

"Last year's state championship game between Century and Minot was great for North Dakota's girls basketball scene, because how that game was played, that was phenomenal."

With few layups on the schedule, consistency is key.

"We want to play tough games, tough opponents, and we want to play Saber basketball no matter if we're playing a team at the top or the bottom of the league," Petrik said. "We have to show up the same way no matter who we are playing. It'll be a fun, stressful year as a coach, because you can't really sleep on any team."