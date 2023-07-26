Houston Davis decided to follow in his brother's footsteps when it came to playing college basketball.

The All-West Region performer at Turtle Mountain is part of head coach Pete Conway's incoming recruiting class at United Tribes.

"My brother Tristin went there and he said it was fun, so yeah, it was a pretty easy decision," Houston said.

He knows the program well.

"I went to pretty much all of his games," Houston said of Tristin's career. "They win a lot, so I'm happy to get a chance there."

Tristin was a key player the past two seasons for the Thunderbirds. The versatile 6-1 guard averaged 10 points per game as a freshman and 10.4 this past season. He also accounted for 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists as United Tribes did what it always does -- win.

The Thunderbirds won 21 games last season after missing out on nationals but just two victories the year before.

"They're very successful," Houston said. "When you see how they play and how they win games, it's a very exciting style to play."

Davis and Parker Wallette formed one of the top 1-2 tandems in the West Region the past couple of seasons. Davis averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his senior year. Wallette accounted for 20 points per game and both players surpassed 1,000 points in their high school careers.

Still, he knows much hard work is ahead to earn minutes on the floor at the next level.

"I've been trying to focus on my defense, make improvements there," Davis said. "I need to get a little faster, try to increase my athleticism so I'm ready for that pace."

Last season, the Thunderbirds averaged nearly 99 points per game.

"They play a really good style, it's fast," Houston said. "I have to be ready for that."

Minutes will be available. The Thunderbirds graduated five of their top six scorers, including All-American Famous Lefthand, DK Middleton, Sylvester Union, Jesse White and Tristin Davis. Lefthand's career will continue at MSU-Billings. Tristin Davis is attempting to keep his career alive at the D-I level.

"He's trying to walk-on at NDSU," Houston said of his older brother.

Conway's incoming recruiting class also includes Mark Fassett Jr., who led Warwick to an improbable run to the state Class B tournament last season. Fassett Jr. earned all-state honors and was selected to play in the Lions All-Star Games, where he squared off against Davis.

"There was a lot of talent on the court," Houston said of the All-Star games. "Both teams were dangerous."

He's expecting much of the same when the season starts in Bismarck.

"I'm happy to get a chance to play there," Davis said. "I have to work hard and try to earn some minutes because there's going to be a lot of really good players on the team."