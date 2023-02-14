Bismarck High had been desperately looking for a big win as they close in on the end of the regular season.

They got it Tuesday night, edging No. 3-ranked Mandan 89-88 in front of a noisy crowd at Karlgaard Gymnasium.

"It was a good team effort tonight," Bismarck head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "We had different guys step up at different times. We've had games this year where haven't thrown that punch back, and tonight, we had different guys step up and hit shots down the stretch. Very proud of the effort."

The Demons' defense got them leads to start off both halves in the high-scoring contest.

Jenner Smude was hot early, leading Bismarck with 11 first-half points, and was key to the Demons' offense all night long.

"If we're going to be good, we have to have guys going off every night," Wilhelm said. "Tonight, that was Smude."

Mandan did finally get going, and when they did, they worked the ball inside relentlessly, racking up the fouls against a Bismarck team happy to hand them out.

When the first-half buzzer sounded, the Demons took a four-point lead into the break, 43-39.

"Mandan is one of, if not the most difficult team in the league to defend," Wilhelm said. "They cut away from the basketball, they're an unselfish team, and they play a great style of offense. No matter what, when you play Mandan, you have your hands full."

Their constant pressure on defense allowed the Demons to build a double-digit lead in the opening minutes of the second half.

Led by a 17-point half by Andre Austin, who tied with Smude for a game-high 24 points, the Demons opened up a 57-47 lead.

"That's our system, we want to play hard offensively and defensively and control the tempo," Wilhelm said. "The beautiful part of basketball is whoever makes their run at the right time wins the game."

Time was ticking away on Mandan, but their players stayed calm and continued putting the pressure on the Demons.

Mandan's defense finally managed to string stops together after Bismarck's constant rotation of players in and out of the game finally got cold and started closing the gap.

The Braves retook the lead at 72-71 with 5:10 to go, and after that, it became a free-throw battle.

"We have to find ways of staying disciplined," Wilhelm said. "Mandan is an aggressive team. They have as many wins as they do for a reason, they're a strong team, and we have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball."

Karsyn Jablonski and Tahrye Frank had a team-high 22 apiece for the Braves, and both made plenty of shots, both from the floor and the charity stripe, down the stretch.

The Braves even managed to take a lead of up to four points, but led by Smude and Austin, the Demons did not falter.

Even with Carter Henke and Teysean Eaglestaff fouling out, the Demons kept finding answers to the Braves' constant trips to the free-throw line.

"We've had a lot of games this year where we build a lead and then we can't finish the game out," Wilhelm said. "This was a good building block for us moving forward towards March."

The biggest shot of the game was hit by Smude. With time, both on the shot and game clock, winding down, he lofted and sunk his sixth three-pointer of the night, tying the game at 88-all.

"When he was called upon and had opportunities, he hit big shots, including the biggest one of the game to tie it up," Wilhelm said of Smude. "He's the first one in, getting shots up, he's a kid that earned the opportunity he had tonight."

Mandan raced down the floor, and had chances from both Frank and Rustin Medenwald (15 points, 10 rebounds) to take a two-point lead.

But instead, a foul was called on Frank in a battle with Austin, and the sophomore calmly walked to the other end of the floor and hit the second of his two free throws to give Bismarck a one-point lead.

"There was no doubt, Austin told us it was going in," Wilhelm said. "Even after he missed the first one, we knew he would make the second. Not surprised he made it, because he's a tough kid and he makes those."

Three-tenths of a second were all that were left to the Braves, and it wasn't enough.

"We were going back and forth on whether it would have to be a tip or if they had enough time for a shot," Wilhelm said. "We just wanted to make sure we didn't foul and they had to shoot a contested shot."

With their biggest win of the season in their hip pocket, Bismarck prepares for road matchups with Turtle Mountain and Legacy to close out the regular season.

"All games from here on out are big ones," Wilhelm said. "We have Belcourt on Friday and Legacy Tuesday, but right now we're building towards March. Tonight was a big step forward."

BISMARCK 78, MANDAN 46

Bismarck ran away with a rematch win over Mandan, 78-46, in the first game of the doubleheader at Karlgaard Gymnasium Tuesday evening.

Turnovers plagued both teams early, but the Demons settled in.

"Senior Night is always emotional, so you never know how the game is going to start," Demons head coach Bill Shetler said. "We definitely started with energy that sped us up and led to turnovers early, but if we give that kind of effort for 36 minutes, I'll live with that.

"It's weird to play Mandan in our first game and then our third-to-last game, but I think we've been playing better offense since then."

With both teams trying to find a spark, it was Bismarck's Ali Gulleson that got the Demons off the starting block, scoring seven of her 11 points in the game in the opening five minutes.

After that, it was the Peyton Neumiller and Jersey Berg show for the Demons.

"We have to play inside-out, and we have to take advantage of our posts inside," Shetler said. "Playing off our posts is a key to our offense, so we have to keep doing that."

Neumiller and Berg combined for 45 of the Demons' 78 points.

"Peyton has been a warrior for us for four years, and for her to have a night like that on her final home game was pretty awesome," Shetler said. "When Jers gets it going offensively, it's special to watch. It was fun to watch those two go off tonight."

The majority of Berg's damage came from midrange, a distance that was tough for Mandan to defend, especially when she faked drives inside before stopping and popping up her shot.

"She's got a midrange game that not a lot of people have," Shetler said. "I joke with her that a lot of times I feel more comfortable with her pulling up from about 12 feet instead of getting all the way to the rim.

"Tonight she put that on display and was pretty darn good from the middle of the floor."

The Demons also made their lives much easier with a sterling performance at the free-throw line.

Sent to the charity stripe for 19 attempts, Bismarck hit all 19, led by seven made by Neumiller.

Bismarck jumped out to a 16-5 lead 7:30 in, and the Demons never looked back, as they held a 32-19 lead into the halftime break.

"The way we shot the ball tonight is a good thing," Shetler said. "We always talk about being shot ready, and they were ready for it tonight."

The Demons' pressure defense was its usual disruptive self, forcing the Braves into 21 turnovers.

"Our effort and energy on the defensive side has been the same for years now," Shetler said. "Hopefully we keep taking strides in the right direction as we near the end of the season.

"The style we play, staying out of foul is always a question mark. Tonight, we spread the fouls out and the girls didn't get into trouble, so hats off to them."

McKenna Johnson and Hailey Markel led the way for the Braves, as they had 11 and nine points, respectively.

Johnson had a game-high 10 rebounds as the lone player on either team to record a double-double.

Brooklyn Trolliey had a game-high three blocks for Bismarck. Gulleson had a team-high three steals for the Demons.

After a road match with Turtle Mountain Friday, Bismarck and Legacy play for what is likely to be the No. 3 seed in the West Region tournament next week to end the regular season.

"Turtle Mountain is up next on Friday, so we have to put together a good performance on the road up there," Shetler said. "We have to look straight ahead on the next task. We have to get ready for the game on Friday before seeing what happens next Tuesday."