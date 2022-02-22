Shiloh tops Grant County, advances to Region 5 semifinals

Points were a little harder to come by early on for Shiloh Christian.

But the defense was there once again, which helped the No. 8-ranked Skyhawks post a 66-35 victory over Grant County in the semifinals of the Region 5 tournament on Tuesday night at Mandan High School.

“Our defense definitely sets our offensive tone,” said Skyhawks junior Hailey Quam. “So once we really started getting after it on the defense end, the offense came with it.”

After opening the game on a big offensive run in the quarterfinals, it was defense that helped propel Shiloh back to the regional finals.

“We preach defense all year long and we know that’s going to get our offense going,” Shiloh head coach Dan Seifert said. “In games like that we just figure once the defense goes, the offense is going to go for us.”

The Skyhawks’ full-court pressure frustrated the Coyotes all night, forcing turnovers and creating layups and transition baskets.

“We love the full-court game,” Seifert said. “It’s kind of funny because we preach aggressiveness and when we don’t do the full-court press we kind of get all lout of sorts.”

Shiloh took command with a 10-2 run late in the first quarter to build a 17-10 lead, and a 12-2 burst in the second, pushing the lead to 15 points at 29-14.

Quam sparked the Skyhawks in the first half, scoring 16 points in helping stake Shiloh to a 29-16 halftime lead.

Hitting the shots early felt good for Quam, who finished with a game-high 22 points for the Skyhawks.

“It always feels good but I would have never made those shots without the girls, without those passes, without those steals, without our amazing defensive effort on both the upper end of the defense and the lower end,” she said.

Grace Kelly, hampered by a pair of early fouls, gave Shiloh a lift in the third quarter.

Kelly scored nine of her 13 points in the third quarter – and all 13 after the intermission – to help the Skyhawks pull away.

“Those big girls for us, our posts really help our offense get going,” Seifert said. “If we get in a lull, we get in a spot where we can’t score, we get it to one of those two we were going to be fine once that happens.”

The Skyhawks (19-4) stretched their winning streak to nine games and clinched a spot in the regional championship game on Thursday night against Central McLean, which defeated Garrison 57-53 in the late semifinal.

“We just got after it. We went after every loose ball, we wanted it. We just gave it our all,” Quam said.

Defense got it done again for Shiloh.

“We had to make sure our defense was on spot,” Seifert said. “Defensively I think we were better in the second half than the first half but to hold that team to 35, that’s a great defensive effort.”

Grant County (13-10) was led by Anna Schatz with 11 points. Ameerah Rosin added nine and Samantha Ellison eight.

