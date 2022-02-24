Shiloh pulls away late, captures Region 5 title

Shiloh Christian forward Hailey Quam fouled out of Thursday’s Region 5 girls’ basketball championship game with 36 seconds to play. She exited to a standing ovation from the Skyhawk faithful at Mandan High School.

Quam had already done enough damage to Central McLean, scoring 22 points in a 67-53 win that helped the second-team all-stater take a second team to the state Class B tournament.

“It’s a bunch of different players and a different chemistry,” said Quam, who was instrumental in Wilton-Wing’s run to the state B last season. Quam transferred to Shiloh between school years.

Quam scored 14 of her 22 points in the second half with 12 of those coming when they were needed most, in the third quarter.

“She’s such a great offensive player,” Shiloh coach Dan Seifert said. “Her rebounding, her scoring, she really settles us down when teams make runs at us. That’s what she did tonight.”

Seifert wasn’t surprised by Quam’s performance.

“She plays that way every night. It doesn’t matter what game it is, she’s a competitor,” Seifert said.

The Cougars couldn’t buy a basket early. They made only three of 16 shots in the first quarter, and by the time Adlyn Eng scored on a layup with 4:28 left, the Skyhawks already led 8-0 and Central McLean coach Ethan Vaagene already had used a timeout.

It wasn’t that the Cougars weren’t getting shots (but they could have had many more without the 15 first-half turnovers and 20 total) but that they weren’t making shots. They missed a lot of layups, a lot of short jumpers and a lot of put-backs and shot just 38 percent from the field.

The Skyhawks weren’t having those issues. Five different players put points on the board in the first quarter, led by Hannah Westin. The junior guard scored six straight points after the Cougars had got within 10-5.

Westin added two more free throws before the end of the quarter, then four more free throws in the second quarter as the Skyhawks took a 38-25 halftime lead. She ended the night with 17 points, a total that included a 3-pointer and a 6-for-6 showing from the free throw line.

Grace Kelly was the only other Shiloh player in double figures with 10 points.

“We came out with a lot of passion and energy and rode that energy from there,” Seifert said.

Passion and energy may have led to Shiloh’s 20-point lead, but a slower and more structured offense in the second half by the Cougars made a game of it. They protected the ball and made shots.

Everybody contributed to Central McLean’s 18-point third quarter that chopped the lead to eight points. It might have been even closer had Quam not scored the Skyhawks’ last 10 points of the quarter.

“I told the girls we needed to clamp down on the defensive end. We take pride in our defense,” Seifert said.

That’s what the Skyhawks did. They forced two turnovers to start the quarter and scored 12 of the first 14 points of the quarter. Central McLean scored just six points over the last eight minutes.

Eng was the only Central McLean player to reach double figures. She finished with 16 points, while Lexi Jacobson and Leah Jacobson added eight points apiece.

The Skyhawks, which last won a state championship in 2016, will take a 10-game winning streak to the state tournament March 3-5 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks. Central McLean had its 12-game winning streak snapped.

