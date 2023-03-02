What do you call a game where you shoot nearly 60 percent in the first half, hold your opponent to 22 points, and have none of your players play more than 20 minutes?

Thursday afternoon, the answer to that question in the Exhibit Hall at the Bismarck Event Center was a blowout Legacy win over Jamestown in the girls basketball West Region quarterfinals, 82-47.

"We came out with a lot of energy, had a good start with our first few shots that went down, but what I was most impressed with was our defensive intensity," Sabers head coach Jim Petrik said. "We maintained (our defensive intensity) throughout the entire first half."

Job number one for the Sabers: Shut down the Falks, who had been Jamestown's top scorers all season.

They did that. Legacy held Ella Falk, who had finished Jamestown's regular season with a 41-point explosion in a win over Mandan, to a single point on 0-of-10 shooting from the floor. Katie Falk scored 11 points and dealt with foul trouble throughout the game.

"We tried to limit Ella Fallk, we really keyed on her and tried to take her out of the game as much as we could," Petrik said. "We didn't change much, but our defensive intensity and pressure was there tonight to make them play on their heels."

Legacy shot 58 percent from the field in the first half, including a red-hot 7-of-14 from three-point land. Adison Sagaser (16 points), Brooklynn Felchle (13 points), and Alyssa Eckroth (11 points) lead the way.

"We shared the ball well tonight, we found our open shooters," Petrik said. "We can't expect that kind of shooting every game, but when the ball goes in that well, it helps with the confidence and that the next ball is going down as well, hopefully.

Such was Legacy's lead in the second half that of the 16 players listed on their roster, 15 appeared in the game, and 10 scored.

Legacy out-rebounded the Blue Jays 47-31, including an 18-8 advantage on the offensive glass. Also, the Sabers forced the Blue Jays into 14 turnovers while committing just seven of their own. Legacy also had a 9-2 advantage in steals.

"Our bench was great tonight, kids stepped up when they were called upon," Petrik said. "At halftime, we talked about if the game stayed the way it was the first four or five minutes, we'd get some other kids some experience and let our horses rest their legs."

Sagaser finished with a game-high 18 points. Eckroth finished with 14 and Brooklyn Brendel tying Felchle with 13.

Haylie Hakanson led Jamestown with 13 points.

"Our first five gave us the start we needed," Petrik said. "We talked about winning the first two minutes, then the next two minutes, and so on. Those five (Halle Severson, Sagaser, Brendel, Eckroth, and Felchle) played the first four or five minutes together without subbing, and they were confident and composed."

With the loss, Jamestown fell into the consolation side of the bracket, where they will face No. 8 Dickinson in a loser-out game at 4:30 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall.

As for Legacy, the Sabers prepare for round three against the top-seeded Century Patriots, who waxed Dickinson in the first game Thursday afternoon. That semifinal will be at 2 p.m. in the Main Area court.

"We'll enjoy this one, but our goal hasn't been reached yet," Petrik said. "We'll need to put together another good game for Century. Coach Welstad has his team playing very well, they always bring it defensively and with the way Nissley, Kinnebrew and Fridley stretch us out and can score, it will be tough, but this is what you play for, these challenging opportunities."