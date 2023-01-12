Patriots hold off Sabers in battle of unbeatens

The first big upset of the Class A girls basketball season came when Legacy took down top-ranked Minot.

This time around, it was the top dog that prevailed, as No. 1 Century (8-0 West Region, 7-2 overall) beat the Sabers at Haussler Gymnasium, 77-60 Thursday night.

"The biggest thing I'm happy with is how hard the girls played," Patriots head coach Nate Welstad said. "In an atmosphere like that, where it feels like every possession matters a lot, we did a good job of keeping our composure, and the girls did a good job of executing our game plan."

Century had the Minot-Legacy game in the back of their minds coming in, though as Legacy is a tough rival, the Patriots weren't about to look past this game.

"We never overlook them, because coming into the season I'd have put them right where they're at now," Welstad said. "Jim (Petrik) always does a good job, his schemes are always good, his girls are disciplined, and they make you work on every possession."

While still getting a generally young team up to speed in playing at the varsity level, Century basically tasks all opponents with perhaps the toughest ask in the state: Find a way to slow down, not stop, slow down, seniors Logan Nissley and Bergan Kinnebrew.

Legacy wasn't able to find the solution to doing that this time, as Nissley had a season-high 31 points, 20 of which came in the first half, and Kinnebrew added 21 more.

"We have some youngsters coming up, and we're not going anywhere," Nissley said. "People have doubted us a little coming into this year, losing four seniors off of last year's team, but we still have an athletic and skilled team that Century basketball's had in the past, so we're here to stay."

"It took a bit for us to realize we had to run a little more offense to get some more rhythm shots," Welstad said. "When (Bergan and Logan) figured that out, that the ball would find them again, they really got going. There haven't been too many nights where those two haven't found a way to get themselves going; if you try to take away one thing, they'll try to counter."

Century was focused on stopping one of the best young post talents in the state, Sabers sophomore Brooklynn Felchle, as well as Legacy's host of shooters that can hit from around the half-court.

"We were going to have one-on-one defense in the paint, then when she got the ball we'd bring bodies," Welstad said. "Brooklynn finished almost all of her shots, and she's capable of scoring when someone is on her. In the end, we made enough plays on the offensive end to keep our rhythm going."

While Felchle had a team-high 22 points, Century's Erika Lee, not to mention plenty of help defenders up and down the lineup, did enough to make sure that Felchle had to work as hard as possible for her points.

"We worked hard on getting them out of system," Nissley said. "Their shooters can shoot, so our bigs did a good job of making things hard on Brooklynn. She's a great player, she got hers, but as a team we worked on team defense and making things hard for them.

"Credit goes to Erika, she worked her butt off getting around Felchle, she's so good and she's only a sophomore."

Century started off on the right foot, as the tip-off bounced right to Eden Fridley and she calmly laid it in for a basket not 10 seconds into the game.

The teams traded runs to start the first half, with Century and Nissley starting off hot and then Legacy getting Felchle involved with her size under the basket.

Though she had a couple of turnovers right in a row, the Patriots kept going right back to Nissley, and she hit all four of her threes in the first half, some from well outside the arc.

"That showed that my hard work off the court is paying off for me," Nissley said of her shooting. "I haven't really had a nice shooting night, so to have that was nice."

Despite the physicality under the basket, it was a low-whistle night, with the teams combining for just 27 fouls across the 36 minutes.

Welstad felt it was an accurate representation of the defensive play between the two teams.

"Both teams did a good job of being disciplined on defense," Welstad said. "It looks physical, but these are two of the better defensive teams in the league, and the girls are getting down into a stance and guarding."

Both teams fought hard defensively in the second half, and neither team managed to get into much of a rhythm offensively.

"Legacy did a good job in the second half, they were switching everything in the second half with Logan," Welstad said. "It was too teams battling it out and executing their game plans well."

Legacy got their deficit down under 10 points once or twice, but the Patriots always seemed to have an answer.

"Credit to them, they're the number three team in the state for a reason," Nissley said. "We talked in our huddles that we needed to bring the fight to them instead of letting Legacy throw the first punch. We just had to get back to our game."

It was Century's defensive pressure that helped lead the Patriots to a win; though the Patriots committed 16 turnovers of their own, they forced Legacy into 28 turnovers that included 16 steals, highlighted by eight from Kinnebrew, who was as active defensively as she was offensively throughout the night.

"That's one thing we pride ourselves on, how gritty we are and how hard we work on defense," Nissley said. "Our offense is good too, but the thing that wins us games is our defense. We had to have a lot of ball pressure to keep the ball away from Felchle, and I thought we did a good job of that."

Kinnebrew's defense did limit her slightly due to foul trouble at times. She was whistled for her fourth foul with just under five minutes to go in the game, but played foul-free ball the rest of the way while finishing third among the Patriots in court minutes.

"Bergan's a smart basketball player, she's played a lot of basketball, so I trust her," Welstad said. "If she gets a couple of fouls, she knows how to adjust her game."

Sheer shot differential also played a big factor. Though the Patriots made just six more baskets from the floor and five more free throws, they attempted 28 more shots than the Sabers, giving them all kinds of extra opportunities.

"One thing that helped us win was that we didn't let them get offensive boards," Nissley said. "Our coaches did a good job of instilling it in us that we need to be gritty, go for the ball, and do everything we can to keep them off the offensive boards."

Up next for the Patriots is a state title game rematch at home against Minot on Tuesday.

"We've got Minot on Tuesday, so we'll be getting ready for that," Welstad said. "They're a good team, so it'll be another fun battle."