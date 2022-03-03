Legacy knocks off Jamestown, makes semis

Anything can happen in playoff basketball, and Legacy was the first Class A girls basketball team to prove it.

Taking on fourth-seeded Jamestown for the third time this season, the Sabers pulled the first upset of the West Region tournament by defeating the Blue Jays 68-62 in the Bismarck Event Center's Exhibit Hall Thursday afternoon.

"They got us the first two this year, and with the competitive side of our kids, we wanted to match up with Jamestown again," Sabers head coach Jim Petrik said.

The fifth-seeded Sabers had taken two losses to the Blue Jays in the regular season. The first was a 27-point rout on Jamestown's home court, the second an eight-point loss at Legacy in mid-February.

"We simplified things, we wanted to stick to a more basic offensive approach against them," Petrik said about his team's gameplan Thursday. "We decided to try a few different things (defensively) to limit their two posts from getting the ball inside."

Anyone tuning in for the first eight minutes of action would have assumed Jamestown was on its way to a second blowout win over the Sabers.

The Blue Jays exploded out of the gate on a 14-0 run before a three-pointer by Breena Sand, the first of 12 made treys by the Sabers, finally got Legacy on the board. The lead stayed in double figures through the 10-minute mark, with Jamestown up 19-6.

"I credit our kids, we got down early, we could have folded, but we fought back," Petrik said. "There was a lot of time left and we just needed to make our run."

Alece Blazek capped a 15-2 Sabers' run to tie the game at 21-all. The teams traded points over the final five minutes, but a layup at the buzzer gave Jamestown a three-point lead at the half, 31-28.

Despite their push late in the first half, it wasn't until early in the second half that the Sabers took their first lead, with yet another three, this time by Alyssa Eckroth.

"I think our defense won us the game," Petrik said. "Offensively, we hit some threes, and we'll take them, but I was really proud of our defensive effort."

When the Sabers grabbed the lead, they didn't let it go. Their offense went from shooting 30 percent in the first half to 44 percent in the second half.

Eckroth's three was part of an 18-point half for her, and she finished with 20 points in the win. Mia Berryhill was no less effective for the Sabers, scoring 12 of her 20 points in the second half.

"When Jamestown went to their zone, I wanted more inside penetration for a while because all we were doing was shooting threes," Petrik said. "We got the ball in the right people's hands at the right time, and they converted for us. It was fun to see them break out."

Defensively, it came down to the Sabers stopping, or at least slowing down, Jamestown's starters, who scored all of its 62 points. Katie Trumbauer and Hunter Petersen tied for the Blue Jay lead in scoring with 16 points apiece. Anthonett Nabwe totaled 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Jamestown.

Tight defense and better rebounding in the second half gave the Sabers a well-needed cushion against Jamestown's offense.

"In tournament basketball, defense will take you as far as you want to go," Petrik said. "We wanted to key on the Falks and Nabwe, and I thought we did a good job of that. We made adjustments where if they were going to beat us, it would have to be in a different way than the last two games."

Finally, after building up a 10-point lead, it came down to free throws, and the Sabers hit four in the final minute to seal their win.

With the win, Legacy faces unbeaten Century in the semifinals Friday at 2 p.m.

"Century is Century, they'll be ready defensively and offensively. They have two of the top players in the state," Petrik said. "We'll have our work cut out for us, but we'll have a gameplan, and if we can execute it, we'll have a chance."

