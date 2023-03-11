Three Bismarck area schools took part in Saturday's consolation games at the boys and girls state basketball tournament in Fargo, and all three took losses.

Legacy's boys and girls teams were both beaten by Minot and Century finished off a disappointing end to a previously perfect season with a loss to Fargo Davies.

Fargo Davies 72, Century 68

A year that seemed destined to end with a state championship ended with a loss in the third-place game.

Century's boys team, unbeaten until a loss Friday to Fargo North, took their second loss of the season in two days to the East's top-ranked team, Fargo Davies.

Anthony Doppler had 19 points to lead the Patriots, but it wasn't enough to overcome a 20-point effort from Eagles top scorer Jaxon Beisweger.

Century took a 28-26 lead into halftime but gave up a run to the Eagles late in the second half and couldn't recover.

Minot 64, Legacy 38

In the boys fifth-place game, Minot soundly beat Legacy 64-38 behind a last impressive effort from senior Darik Dissette.

Dissette had a game-high 17 points and five assists, while Legacy's top scorer was Jaxon Kellogg with just nine points.

The Sabers were held to 23 percent shooting (13-for-57), while the Magicians shot a respectable 45 percent (28-for-62).

Logan Conklin had 13 points and seven rebounds and Aric Winczewski had 10 points, a block and two steals for the Magicians.

Kellogg had a team-high seven rebounds and had two of Legacy's five steals.

Minot 77, Legacy 76

In a rubber match between Minot and Legacy's girls basketball teams, the deciding outing went in favor of Minot.

In a season in which the Sabers and Majettes played three games that were separated by a total of four points, it was the Magicians that won the final two and finished in fifth place in the girls basketball tournament.

Alyssa Eckroth and Brooklynn Felchle concluded fantastic campaigns for the Sabers with a 27-point, six-rebound outing and a 24-point, eight-rebound outing, respectively.

Eckroth and Felchle's efforts weren't quite enough, as the Majettes had four players in double figures, led by 26 points and eight rebounds from Leelee Bell.

Legacy rebounded from a 39-32 halftime deficit to battle back and forth in an entertaining start to the final day of high school basketball in North Dakota.

The Sabers made good use of the free-throw line, knocking down 20 of their 22 attempts, while the Majettes were held to just seven total attempts, of which they made four.

West Fargo Sheyenne 66, West Fargo 62

In the lone girls game of the day that did not include a West Region team, West Fargo Sheyenne edged out West Fargo for third place in the girls tournament.

Miriley Simon (22 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal) did her best to keep the Packers alive, but the duo of Brenna Dick (22 points, seven rebounds) and Peyton Breidenbach (20 points, four rebounds, one steal) was too much for the Packers.

The Mustangs shot 35 percent (21-for-60), just ahead of the 31 percent shot by the Packers (23-for-74).

Simon and Chloe Pfau (13 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, five steals) helped the Packers to a sizable advantage on the boards (43-34).