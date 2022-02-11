Kinnebrew leads Century to close win over Legacy

It hasn't happened often during its 42-game win streak, but Century was put to a real test Friday against Legacy.

With the help of key free throws down the stretch from junior guards Bergan Kinnebrew and Elydia Symens, and a late bucket from Delani Clarke, the Patriots outlasted the feisty Sabers 56-52 to tie their team record for most wins in a row.

"(Jim) Petrik's gameplan made it tough for Bergan to get the ball," Century head coach Nate Welstad said. "We had other girls that had to adjust and figure out how to play with that. But in the end, our girls made a lot of plays, and when they had to step up, they were willing to take the shot."

Key to the close nature of the score, as well as in its win over Jamestown earlier this week, is that Century star Logan Nissley has been dealing with an ankle sprain that held her out of both games.

"She's day-to-day with an ankle sprain, but you have to give it time to heal because if you come back too quickly, you can reaggravate it," Welstad said. "It's a challenge, because she does so many things for us. She dictates what we do on offense and she talks a lot on defense and we miss that."

Perhaps sensing a chance to break their rival's lengthy winning streak, the Sabers did their best in the first half of Friday's action to dictate the pace of play, and they were generally successful.

"They tried to speed us up and in the first half they did a good job of that," Kinnebrew said. "So in the second half, we had to focus on keeping our composure and running our offense."

After going into halftime with a 27-22 lead, Legacy stretched its lead as far as 30-22 before an 8-0 burst by the Patriots leveled the score.

As the second half went along, the rebounding edge by the Sabers that led to their lead in the first half evened out, as the Patriots put more effort in to win the 50-50 possession balls that eluded them in the first half.

"You have to rebound, and I thought that was the difference between the first and second half," Welstad said. "We scrapped and did a better job on the boards (in the second half). Those fifty-fifty balls are what win you games, and if you don't win those, they're getting extra possessions."

Though their shooting wasn't as on-point as it has been this season, the Patriots fought through it, and put effort in down low underneath Legacy's rim to start racking up the fouls on the Sabers.

"You hope they go in every time, you keep shooting them believing they're going in, but when they don't go in, you have to find other ways to score," Welstad said. "The ball isn't always going to go in, that's why we hang our hat on defense.

"We stress defense first, and sometimes defense can take the legs out of our shooters. We stress playing full court defense, and when you do that, you have to slow down on offense and get your body into a shooting rhythm."

Century ended up drawing 22 fouls on the Sabers, and while Legacy earned 18 Patriots fouls, there was a definite advantage for the Patriots in free throws attempted, as many more of their drawn fouls came during shot attempts.

By the end of the night, Century attempted 27 free throws, while Legacy only tossed up 14, with the Patriots converting 17 and the Sabers hitting on 11.

"We adjusted and our girls played smart down the end of the game," Welstad said. "There were good decisions made by girls who have played a lot of basketball and it shows they know how to compete and win."

With a tight game going throughout, the Patriots trailed as late as 4:15 remaining, before Clarke shook off her team's shooting woes and nailed a three-pointer to give the Patriots a 49-48 lead.

"A lot of our shots come out from the three, so we had to find a way to get it in the hole and finish there," Kinnebrew said. "That's how we got most of our points."

Clarke scored only five points in the game, but her three-pointer gave the Patriots the lead back and a two-pointer off a nifty assist gave the Patriots a cushion late.

Symens' scoring was even more crucial. Her two points came after teammate Abby Fletcher took a hard fall off a Legacy foul with just over two minutes remaining, and the junior came in and sank the two free throws as cool as a cucumber.

Legacy was led by Mia Berryhill and Alece Blazek, who each scored nine points.

But Legacy also didn't have a player contribute fewer than four points, and they almost had the depth to overcome Century's scoring touch, especially as Kinnebrew had to sit for stretches in the second half with foul trouble.

"They have a lot of faith in me and that I need to be smart," Kinnebrew said. "Sometimes they just tell me to calm down and that helps a lot."

Century did not lead by more than five points in any point of the game.

"We switch a lot, and we tell the girls that they have to guard the ball when they get the chance," Welstad said. "That's how we were countering when they threw different scorers at us."

With Nissley on the mend and senior Halle Mattern also lost for the season, Century has its work cut out for it to continue its win streak.

"Obviously we miss Logan, but with her gone someone has to step up and make her buckets," Kinnebrew said. "I knew my role in that."

The Patriots are back in action on Tuesday, hosting St. Mary's. Legacy hosts Jamestown the same day.

