Hot second half leads Century over Bismarck

Both Century's coaches and players agreed on one thing: Bismarck's run to close the first half to a six-point game was due to getting overly comfortable on defense.

The Patriots went out in the second half and ensured it wouldn't happen again, pulling away from the previously unbeaten Demons in a 66-44 blowout.

"From the beginning you could tell it was a rivalry battle," Century head coach Nate Welstad said. "It wasn't the cleanest game, but we eventually had a little run to get separation."

When Century was, the Demons couldn't buy a good shot.

It took free throws at the 10:37 mark of the first half for Bismarck to finally get on the scoreboard, and they didn't hit double figures until there was 4:50 leff.

"We got into the flow of the game on offense early," senior guard Bergan Kinnebrew said. "Defensively, we worked on stopping their big scorers and brought energy on both sides of the court."

While that was going on, the Patriots were slowly starting to figure out Bismarck's defense, as well as quickly racking up the fouls on some key Demon players.

Bismarck starters Paige Breuer and Peyton Neumiller each sat for long stretches of the game in foul trouble, and both would eventually foul out.

"Bill has his girls playing hard and always fighting," Welstad. "We also harp on playing hard every possession, so when you have teams playing that way, you have five good players going against five good players, and it's a constant battle out there."

The Demons were devoting plenty of attention to Century stars Kinnebrew (17 points, 10 in first half) and Logan Nissley (17 points, eight in first half) throughout the night, but they still found ways to score.

"We have girls strong at getting downhill to either to their left or right," Welstad said. "When they get downhill, if they've got it, they have to finish, otherwise we have shooters in the corner. It's just one of those small gameplan things that worked out."

Taking advantage of some lapses in Century's attention on defense, Alli Gulleson (nine points, four in first half), Raya Rood (seven points, four in first half), and Jersey Berg (10 points) started heating up.

With both teams playing tight defense, Century was naturally going to be called for plenty of fouls as well, and that allowed Bismarck to get to the free throw line.

"Bismarck brings a lot of energy and their bench is insane," Kinnebrew said. "We just had to keep our composure and keep playing our game. We were jogging back on defense, so we had to bring that energy back and refocus."

Out of the halftime break, Nissley heated up immediately from three-point land, hitting all three of her made threes in the second half.

Zoie Austin (12 points, eight in second half) also got going, and with multiple Century options scoring again, the Demons couldn't afford a letdown in scoring.

"We got more into our offense and played as a team to get our teammates more open," Kinnebrew said. "We kicked it out and hit our threes."

Six straight scoreless possessions by Bismarck gave the Patriots every opportunity to run away with the game, and they did just that.

A 30-24 halftime lead reached 41-29 very quickly, and with the teams trading buckets more often than going on a run, the Patriots were able to maintain a comfortable lead.

"It takes time in basketball, you can't run away from opponents in the first five minutes," Welstad said. "We talk a lot about time of possession, you don't want to have more time on defense than offense, and tonight I thought we did a good job of being selective early in possession and working the longer ones well where we'd have some girls who went and made plays."

After their early run to start the second half, Century, which plays at St. Mary's Friday, never allowed the Demons to get back within single digits. Bismarck is at Minot on Saturday.

"Anytime you play Bill Shetler's team, you have to have good possessions and match their intensity," Welstad said. "We got a long road, a lot of games to play, so the challenge is to keep getting better each game and taking steps forward."