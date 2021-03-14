 Skip to main content
Hettinger-Scranton's Oase named Miss Basketball

Sam Oase from Hettinger-Scranton, has been voted the Miss Basketball award winner.

Oase received 67 points, two more than Mackenzie Hughes of Thompson in voting by the state's media. Oase received eight first-place votes. Thompson got six.

Ryleigh Wacha (55 points) of Fargo Davies was third and Alex Page (38 points) from Grand Forks Red River was fourth.

Oase, who has committed to play basketball at NCAA Division II Black Hills State next season, averaged 20.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3 steals sand 2.2 blocks per game in helping Hettinger-Scranton to a 20-7 record and an eight-place finish at the state Class B tournament.

