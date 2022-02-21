Grant County downs Wilton-Wing in region quarterfinals

Grant County and Wilton-Wing opened their regular seasons against each other. It seemed only fitting that they would also meet in the opening round of the Region 5 tournament in Mandan.

In the second of four games Monday , Grant County ended Wilton-Wing's season with a 56-40 win over the Miners.

"We played earlier in the season, and it was a close matchup," Grant County coach Nicole Bentz said. "But it was so early, it's hard to gauge where you're at. But now we've gained a little confidence, we've won some good games, and we've been able to score some points.

"It was good to see the girls bouncing back a little and making some shots."

The regular season meeting between the two teams gave the Coyotes the higher seed, as they edged the Miners in a low-scoring 38-34 affair on Grant County's home court.

The first quarter was a slow start for Grant County, as they had a tough time offensively and found themselves trailing 12-8 after the first quarter.

"We've been in shooting slumps and it's tough to score points," Bentz said. "You're not going to win many games when you can only score 30 points. Now we've been starting to score 50, 60 points a game and that's what you have to do to win."

The second quarter was when things started clicking for the Coyotes. They racked up steals and put improved pressure on Wilton-Wing's shooters defensively, and their offense started moving the ball more effectively.

"We've learned each other a little more and we're able to communicate how we need to match up and where we need to go," Bentz said about her team's improvements. "When our defense gets stops, it creates some momentum on offense for us, so defensive stops have to come for us."

Grant County went from a four-point deficit after the opening eight minutes to a 10-point lead into halftime, 28-18, thanks in large part to Anna Schatz (17 points, six rebounds and two steals) getting going.

"We get on a roll sometimes, and it's a game of runs, and our run happened at the right time," Bentz said. "It was nice that we could create some separation before halftime."

Halftime improvements from Wilton-Wing defensively led to a tougher time for Grant County on offense, but the Coyotes made up for some slow stretches offensively by more than holding their own on defense.

But Schatz and Sam Ellison (13 points, four rebounds, four steals) wouldn't be held down forever, even with Schatz getting bloodied, literally, as the Coyotes expanded their lead to 44-30 after the 24th minute of play expired.

"Anna Schatz played well, she shot from the outside, she can play inside, she's our go-to and she's a tough player," Bentz said. "Then inside Sam Ellison scored some key buckets for us. We got contributions from everybody. It's nice to see the girls stepping up and contributing."

With a double-digit lead for the entirety of the fourth quarter, Bentz was able to rotate bench players in, and they continued to make life difficult for the Miners.

"It was nice to see not only our guards getting steals, but also our post players," Bentz said. "They were anticipating and getting into passing lanes and picking off passes. They have to have a different mentality, and it's hard sometimes to make them believe sometimes they (can get those steals)."

Pressure from Grant County's offense led to fouls counting up on Wilton-Wing, and Miners' second-leading scorer Kesley Backman (nine points, four rebounds, one block, one steal) fouled out late in the fourth.

Kalyssa Schock led Wilton-Wing in scoring, dropping four three-pointers to be the only Miners scorer to break double figures with 12 points.

With the win, Grant County moves on to the Region 5 semifinals and earns the opportunity to renew its rivalry with Shiloh Christian, who beat the Coyotes in mid-January.

"It's been a rivalry over the years, and a lot of times it's been in the championship game," Bentz said. "This year, it's in the semis. They put a lot of pressure on the ball, so we have to be able to handle that. We have to be calm, we have to be collected, and we have to see the floor and execute.

"Hopefully we don't let that pressure get to us, because that can wear you down mentally. We just have to be confident."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0