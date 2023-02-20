When it comes to tournament time, higher seeds have to guard carefully against being upset by lower seeds.

No such upsets were in the cards Monday night at Mandan High School, as Region 5 No. 2 seed Garrison and No. 3 seed Central McLean each ran up big leads and easily reached the region semifinals.

Garrison 51, New Salem-Almont 26

It wasn't the prettiest outing, Garrison head coach Matt Chase admitted, but it more than got the job done against New Salem-Almont squad.

The Troopers held the Holsteins to just 10 points in the first half and 26 points total in a 51-26 victory.

"It was a point of emphasis for us to come out with a fast start," Chase said. "We came out a little flat, and I wasn't happy with our effort in the first quarter. We got out of it, it got better in the second quarter and that carried over into the third quarter."

Both teams were more likely to be proud of their rebounding than their shot-making in the first quarter.

The malaise that held the Troopers down in the first quarter dissipated after the first intermission, and the freshman-senior duo of Cara Schlehr and Mia Gehring was responsible.

"Jared Kautzman is a good coach, he did a good job with what he has in New Salem, and he did a good job of disguising the zone defense he was in," Chase said. "We gave them a lot of second-chance opportunities, and that starts fundamentally with us not boxing out.

"We were almost stuck in the mud, and that can't happen tomorrow."

Schlehr was deadly inside when the Troopers were able to pass their way into open looks against a surprising zone defense from the Holsteins.

As for Gehring, she was noisy from outside, making five of the game's eight three-pointers combined between the two teams on her way to a game-high 17 points.

"Offensively they shared the ball well with each other tonight," Chase said. "Mia did a good job of relocating, whether in man or zone, if the ball was getting past around, she did a good job of moving around and hunting her shot.

"Mia is a good shooter in transition, which was another emphasis for us, get out and run early and have our shooters find open spots on the floor. Cara scanned the floor well and found Mia plenty."

Getting production from their starters has been as much a feature of having a solid starting five as it is having a shorter bench than some other teams.

"We've always had a small group, but I've always believed it's the right group," Chase said. "Our five starters have regularly had to play 30-plus minutes all year long, we've relied on them for a long time, they have had something like 95 percent of our scoring this year.

"We'll be relying heavily on their play on both ends of the floor to make it where we want to be."

The loss to the Troopers represented the final game of the career of New Salem-Almont's lone senior, Mackenzie Brandt, who posted a double-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

"The first half, we were in a full-court press, then a half-court trap, so there wasn't anybody designated on her, and that's probably why they got so many second-chance opportunities," Chase said. "It's hard to box out in a zone, you just have to be an athlete and go get the ball.

"Brandt is a heck of a player, she's got a great motor, she's had a great career and worked super hard. It wasn't the outcome she wanted, but she's had a great career, I know that."

Central McLean's win over Center-Stanton in the final game of the night sets up an exciting 2 vs. 3 matchup in the semifinals tonight.

Garrison defeated Central McLean 58-49 in early January at home, so the Troopers will be getting the best the Cougars have to offer.

"Unless the weather doesn't cooperate and we get a day to prepare, we still know who Central McLean and Shiloh are," Chase said. "We've been preparing for those two teams all year, so we're prepared for them, and if you can prepare for those top teams, you'll never be under-prepared."

Central McLean 76, Center-Stanton 15

Holding a team to 13 points in a half is already a defensive accomplishment.

For Central McLean coach Ethan Vaagene, there were a few adjustments to make, and they paid off as the Cougars held Center-Stanton to two points in the final 16 minutes of play in a 76-15 win.

"We came out with good energy and intensity and set the tone," Vaagene said. "We didn't start off slow or sluggish, we got going right off the bat, and it turned out well for us tonight.

"Overall, I'm pleased with our defensive performance. There were some small tweaks the girls weren't seeing, and they worked well in the second half."

Central McLean's shooting in the first quarter wasn't quite on point, and they had just an 18-6 lead after the opening frame.

They more than made up for it in a wildly effective second quarter on both sides of the ball, ripping off a 30-7 run.

"Offensively I thought we did get good looks, but yeah, we went through a few dry spells when the ball wasn't falling," Vaagene said. "We kept to our system, didn't try to do too much, and we kept getting good shots up."

The big lead allowed Vaagene to keep his usual eight- and nine-player rotation with ease, and even get more players on the court, as all 11 rostered players for the Cougars registered a rebound and nine of 11 had at least two points.

"I told the girls at halftime to not look at the scoreboard," Vaagene said. "They needed to keep going hard and playing hard, because that's our style of play, and they played how they needed to play to finish the game.

"A key to our success all year long is we're not a one- or two-person team, we play eight or nine girls a night, and that's one of our strengths, we have a lot of different weapons who can do different jobs."

Central McLean pressured Center-Stanton into 30 turnovers, while the offense was aggressive.

"It's hard, because I preach to the girls to always attack and not stop until I tell them to stop," Vaagene said. "We struggle with that at times, I had to tell the girls to slow down and not go for shots, and that's a growing deal.

"We like to pressure and get up and down the floor, it's in their blood, if things are open, we're going. It's been a development for the girls to learn how not to run up the score too much, be respectful in games like this. It takes a little for us to settle into pulling back, but when we do it, we do a good job of it."

Four Central McLean players reached double figures, led by senior Ashtyn Smith's 16 points.

Morgan Snyder (13 points), Adlyn Eng (12) and Reagan Kjelstrup (11) paced the Cougars.

"We talked before the game that we wanted to get a lot of shots up," Vaagene said. "We wanted to get comfortable in the gym, because we haven't played in it yet this year, so we wanted to get a lot of shots up to get a comfort level.

"We got a good looks from everybody and everybody got to shoot the ball. We had good balanced scoring, and that's when we're at our best, when we're playing unselfish basketball."

The Wildcats' leading scorers, seniors Katelyn Frank and Katelynn Albers, were held to a combined four points. Breanna Vosberg finished her career with a 10-rebound effort.

Central McLean turns its attention to Garrison.

"They're one of our two losses on the season, they have five great offensive weapons in their starters," Vaagene said. "In our regular season matchup, it was a slugfest that was tied with a few minutes to go and then they got the buckets they needed to go.

"We also played them in last year's region semifinals, and it was the same thing, it was right down to the last 10 seconds or so of the game. Hopefully the weather cooperates so we can get a lot of fans into the gym, because it should be a great atmosphere."