Fargo Davies marches through Legacy to semis

The hallmark of Legacy's girls basketball team this season has been to beat teams with depth.

Thursday evening, Fargo Davies turned in its own balanced effort offensively, beating Legacy 70-61 in the third of four semifinals on the Bismarck Event Center's Exhibit Hall floor.

"It was a track meet for a while," Davies' head coach Tonah Safranski said. "The girls were really getting up and down the floor on both sides of the ball. Legacy is a challenge and we had to keep them in front of us."

It was the little things that aided the Eagles in pulling away from the Sabers, particularly winning, or at least contesting for jump balls, a number of 50-50 balls that hit the deck throughout Thursday evening.

"One of our points of emphasis every game is to win the 50-50 balls," Safranski said. "We feel like those can give you momentum or be a weakness, because it seems someone always makes a play off those balls. That's something we try to take extra care on."

Those extra possessions helped a somewhat poorly-shooting Eagles team (38 percent from the floor, 17 percent from beyond the arc) still put home more field goals than the Sabers.

Rebounding also went in Davies' favor, though that was far closer, thanks to a 10-board night from Ashton Safranski, who claimed the game's lone double-double (10 points) while adding an assist and four steals.

Nine players made it onto the score sheet for the Sabers, led by 18 points from Alyssa Eckroth, who had the game high while going 6-for-16 from the floor and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Legacy's depth helped them stay close in the first half, and while Fargo Davies did pull ahead, their lead at halftime was only six, 34-28.

"We got some stuff in the lane that was good for us," Safranski said. "We got some good high-percentage shots in the lane and got a few baskets here and there off of that."

Five of Legacy's players had four or five points in the first half, led by five apiece from Eckroth and Mia Berryhill.

Davies' first half offensive performance was led by 10 points from Ava Wild, eight from Maci Wheeldon, and six more from Marissa Burian.

"Maci Wheeldon came in off the bench and had some good, solid post play for us," Safranski said. "She defended and hit some shots too."

All it took for the Eagles to pull away in the second half was a 19-10 run over the first 10 minutes, stretching their lead out to 53-38.

Legacy closed the gap down under 10 points a number of times, but Safranski's 11 second-half points was too much despite Eckroth answering with 13 of her own in the latter frame.

"Legacy is a very good team, and we knew they could score anywhere on the court," Safranski said. "In the lane and outside on the perimeter. We gave up a few more points than we would have liked to, but I was just happy we executed down the stretch and pulled ahead."

Clean play was also key to Davies' win. Despite having both Wild and Ashton Safranski dealing with foul trouble, and both would eventually foul out, the Eagles only committed seven turnovers all game.

Legacy had 15 turnovers of their own, and when you're going up against an operation like Fargo Davies, that's more than enough to sink you.

"We had good balance and good people stepped up and made shots at crucial times," Safranski said. "At key times, we settled in and executed when we needed to."

Davies now awaits the winner of the Minot-West Fargo Sheyenne quarterfinal.

"Both teams are athletic and shoot the ball well," Safranski said. "We'll watch the next game and see what we can take a look at."

