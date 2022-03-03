Demons outlast feisty Braves squad in physical battle

Fans who waited for the Bismarck-Mandan girls basketball matchup in the final quarterfinal of the West Region tournament were thoroughly entertained, as two physical teams battled it out on the Exhibit Hall floor at the Bismarck Event Center.

Bismarck's combination of deep-threat offense and full-court pressure on defense overwhelmed the upset-minded, sixth-seeded Braves in a 66-58 slugfest.

"Credit Mandan, they took us out of everything we wanted to do," Demons head coach Bill Shetler said. "They were physical with us and we shied away from the contact. They physically pushed us around the first half, but I'm happy with the way we responded."

Clean play was not found often, as the teams dealt with foul trouble and a myriad of turnovers throughout the game.

Each team forced its opponent into 13 turnovers in the first half.

"The first half was not one of our better performances," Shetler said. "Credit to our girls for toughening up in the second half and making some big plays."

Jersey Berg was the majority of Bismarck's offense in the first half, scoring 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to help the Demons along.

However, Mandan led 31-25 at the break behind 11 of McKenna Johnson's 20 rebounds.

"McKenna Johnson is a really talented basketball player and she gets a lot around the basket," Shetler said. "We had to limit them a little better than we did."

Mandan threw a haymaker at the third-seeded Demons out of the halftime break, as they opened up a 12-point lead on Bismarck, 41-29, on a 10-4 run.

Bismarck's offensive weapons, which had been held to 31 percent effort from the floor in the first half, finally came to life as they slowly fought back.

"When we were able to get to the spots we wanted to get to, then the shots were in rhythm and they went down," Shetler said. "In the first half, we were out of rhythm because we got pushed off of our spots."

Payton Gerving's three-point shot suddenly found the net with authority, as the senior guard nailed a trio of triples as the Demons clawed their way back.

Foul trouble gave the Demons life as well.

Mandan's Jordan Toman, a key part of Mandan's defensive effort, was forced to the bench for lengthy stretches of the game with foul trouble.

"We try to lean on you and wear you down," Shetler said. "Thirty-six continuous minutes of pressure, something has to happen our way and thankfully a few of them did and we turned those turnovers into baskets. Mandan likes to play physical and we had to rip through and face into their pressure instead of shying away from it."

After trailing by double digits for a plurality of the second half, the Demons, led by Gerving, Miyah Holzworth and Paige Breuer, took their first lead since early in the first half at 57-55 with less than three minutes to go.

"Our depth is our strength," Shetler said. "If Jersey Berg isn't on in the first half, we're probably down by 25. If Paige Breuer doesn't have the second half she had, we probably lose. We had a bunch of girls that contributed and found ways to give us a win."

With the hard-fought victory, Bismarck advances into the semifinals, where they will take on Minot. It's the third matchup of the season after splitting the previous two.

"Their game starts with Lee Lee Bell, she's a handful down low," Shetler said. "We have to limit paint touches as much as we can and we have to execute our offensive game plan better than we did tonight."

Minot 85, Turtle Mountain 49

Minot took care of business against the 10th-seeded Turtle Mountain Braves, 85-49.

Aware the Braves pulled an upset to get to the quarterfinal, the Majettes were locked in from the word go, racking up a 39-22 lead by the end of the first half.

Amya Gourneau lead a valiant effort in the loss for the Braves, scoring 15 points while collecting six rebounds, dishing out three assists, and nabbing three steals.

Minot's starters more than got the job done against the Braves, tallying 71 points in the win as the team shot 52 percent from the field.

Mariah Evenson, who hit on nine of 13 shots, led Minot with a 21-point effort. Evenson was joined in double figures by Maggie Fricke (18 points, three rebounds, two steals) and Lee Lee Bell (20 points, seven rebounds, two blocks).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0