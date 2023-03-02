The first three girls basketball games at this year's West Region tournament were all decided by more than 20 points.

Fans of close games had to wait until Thursday's nightcap between No. 3 Bismarck and No. 6 St. Mary's for a squeaker, in which the Demons warded off an upset bid by the Saints, 53-48.

"We knew it would be a battle," Bismarck head coach Bill Shetler said. "The scores from our matchups in the regular season weren't indicative of how close the games were. Credit to them, they made a whole bunch of shots, but I didn't recognize my team in the first half."

Despite holding the Saints to just 28 points in the first half, the Demons went into halftime trailing 28-22.

The six-point deficit was in large part due to an uncharacteristically poor night offensively for the Demons, as they shot just 29 percent from the field (9-of-31) and were timid and passive on the offensive end of the floor.

"I don't know if it was the tournament atmosphere, but something wasn't clicking on the offensive side," Shetler said. "Luckily we kept it to six and stayed within striking range. We were making uncharacteristic plays, girls who are usually eager to have jump shots and 15-foot pull-ups weren't, they were passing shots up and driving into six-foot girls."

Jersey Berg was Bismarck's saving grace, particularly in the first half.

On a night where the junior forward was the lone Demon to finish in double figures, she ended the night with a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double that saw her score more than half of Bismarck's points in the opening 18 minutes.

"She kept us in it in the first half," Shetler said. "Tonight was real similar to last year's tournament, we played against Mandan and we didn't play real well, and Jersey had a huge first half that kept us in the game and we won it late, a lot like this one. Thankfully she wasn't intimidated by the moment and she stepped up and made big shots."

On the offensive end, the Demons team that exited the locker room could not have looked more different than the team that entered it.

Attacking and putting up open shots when available, BHS immediately ran off a 9-0 run that put them in the lead for good.

The run reached as high as 16-2 before the Saints curtailed it with a run of their own, closing what had become an eight-point gap back down to two points.

"Every possession in a tournament game is super important," Shetler said. "Credit to our girls for being locked in late and getting stops when we needed them."

Demons fans had to hold their breath late in the second half when crucial starter Peyton Neumiller crumpled to the floor around midcourt, but the Demons should have Neumiller available for the remainder of the tournament.

"She had a calf cramp, apparently a pretty big one, after a rough day at school," Shetler said, referring to the lockdown that Bismarck High School endured for part of the day. "She'll get liquids in her, and she's a tough kid, and she'll give us what she can tomorrow, and hopefully it'll be close to 100 percent."

Giving up a decent amount of size to the Saints, the crafty Demons earned several big offensive rebounds late in the game that helped them burn off the remainder of the clock.

St. Mary's got a shot off at the horn that went in, but the two-point basket with the Saints down seven didn't make much of a difference.

"To me, it felt like they were making everything, then I looked up at the end of the game and they only scored 48," Shetler said. "Obviously defensively, our effort was there. We had to find a way to grit out defensive stops at the end, and thankfully we were able to do that."

Mykie Messer led the Saints with 15 points and four rebounds. Lydia Spies had 12 points and six boards, and Mataya Messer had 11 points and four rebounds.

With the Saints falling into the consolation bracket for a third game against Mandan, the Demons advance to a difficult test against the defending state champions in No. 2 Minot.

"We have to battle and compete harder than we did in the first half today," Shetler said. "We'll have to bring a more focused effort on the offensive side and then play as hard as we can on the defensive side."