Cougars complete comeback, edge Garrison

Trailing by double-digits with 13 minutes remaining, things didn’t look good for Central McLean.

But a big deficit and a dwindling clock didn’t faze the Cougars.

“I think we were just more determined on what we could still accomplish in the game,” said Central McLean junior guard Ashtyn Smith. “We knew we still had a shot to come back and we did it.”

The Cougars battled back, took a double-digit lead of their own and held off a late comeback bid to defeat No. 4-ranked Garrison 57-53 on Tuesday night in the Region 5 tournament semifinals at Mandan High School.

“We called a timeout there and just told the girls we needed to refocus,” Cougars coach Ethan Vaagene said. “We had to decide right now if we want this more than them and we needed to start working harder. They had a determined look in their eyes and they went after it and they worked harder and they wanted it more and that’s what it came down to. Our girls just kept fighting.

“We said before the game it’s going to be a game of a lot of runs, a lot of emotions, we need to handle those emotions … they kept their heads in the game and they fought through those emotional runs and got out of it and that mental toughness they showed is what got them through it.”

Smith sparked the comeback, hitting back-to-back three-point plays and three-pointer as Central McLean closed the third quarter on a 15-5 run, turning a 33-22 deficit into a one-point deficit (38-37) going to the final period.

Daisy Sparrow’s driving jumper to start the fourth capped a 17-5 surge that gave the Cougars the lead.

Adlyn Eng’s putback tied the game at 41-41 with 5:3 remaining. That started a 12-0 surge to put the Cougars up by 10, 51-41 with 3:23 to go.

“Teamwork and good defense,” Smith said. “Just pressure. Pressured them a lot.”

Still, the 21-point swing wasn’t the final counter-punch.

Sweet Cedar Perkins and Mia Gehring hit three-pointers as the Trooper responded with a 12-4 run, pulling within 55-53 with 28 seconds left as putting themselves in a position where they had the ball in a one-possession contest in the closing minute.

“It was a little helter-skelter. You’ve got to give Garrison credit,” Vaagene said. “They’re a heck of a ball team. They’ve only lost one game this year for a reason. They have a very talented team, very good coaching staff. They weren’t going to quit, just like we weren’t going to quit.

“We told the girls, it’s going down to the wire. Just like it did the first time we played them. If you get up, you’re not going to stay up. And if they get up, fight back. We knew they were going to fight back and they did. We showed a little bit of our youth there with the pressure. We’ll get better from that.”

Smith led the Cougars (20-3) with 24 points. Sparrow added 14, including nine in the second half, hitting five fourth-quarter free throws and coming up with a clutch steal late to help seal the win. Sparrow added 16 rebounds for a double double.

“Daisy is a work horse. You can’t explain how much she does in a game for our team,” Vaagene said. “She does a lot of things that don’t show up in the book. She’s a focal player for our team. She didn’t get a single rest tonight. She does a lot of things that don’t show up on a stat sheet but it’s what makes us successful.”

Sparrow and Smith each hit one of two free throws in the final 23 seconds to make it a four-point lead.

“We showed good mental toughness tonight. The girls wanted it. They fought through adversity, a lot of it and they came out on top,” Vaagene said.

Garrison (21-2) got 14 points from Gehring and 12 from Cara Schlehr. Karli Klein finished with a double double with 10 points and 10 boards.

The Cougars will take a 12-game winning streak into Thursday’s title-game matchup with Shiloh Christian. The Skyhawks defeated Grant County 66-35 in the other semifinal.

“Shiloh brings the same level of intensity and physicality that Garrison does,” Vaagene said. “The one thing with Shiloh is Quam is a matchup problem down low so we have to scheme for that and do a better job.

“They’re going to bring pressure. I think we can bring some pressure ourselves. So I think it’s going to be a battle. We played them early in the year, so it will be interesting. Both teams have developed a lot in the last two months.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0