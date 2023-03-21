Postseason honors lists have been filled with Century girls basketball players the last few decades.

Two of the best to ever put on the Patriots colors got some well-deserved recognition Tuesday with the release of the Class A All-State list. Seniors Logan Nissley and Bergan Kinnebrew earned first-team honors on the 13-player squad.

"They're deserving of all the accolades," Century girls basketball coach Nate Welstad said. "They've proved it on the court, they've played at a high level throughout their careers, and it's been a pleasure to coach them and it's made my job much easier with the productivity they've had."

Nissley is one of the most acclaimed high school athletes in recent memory, even before adding a sixth All-State honor to her mantle.

A four-time Gatorade Player of the Year -- twice each in basketball and volleyball -- the reigning Miss Basketball award winner, Class A Senior Player of the Year, and co-West Region Senior Athlete of the Year alongside Kinnebrew, Nissley will leave a large void behind when she heads to Nebraska in the fall.

"They definitely have earned all those awards," Welstad said. "As a team and individuals, we wanted to get that last game, but all the recognition shows the careers these two had. They were great teammates and leaders that deserved that recognition.

"Bergan and Logan went out and competed every day, whether in practice or in games. They played the game the right way and did the game justice with how they worked to make themselves better."

Kinnebrew has been just as vital to the Patriots' success in basketball. The University of Mary recruit more than held down the fort while Nissley dealt with a mid-season ankle injury this year.

Kinnebrew finished her second straight season as a first-team honoree, averaging 21 points, five rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

"(Logan and Bergan) always saw other teams' best defenders and always found a way, whether working together as a pair or when Logan was out, Bergan just seemed to will her way into getting her points," Welstad said. "Every night you could count up 20 to 25 points for both of them, and even when they had limited minutes, they could still get those averages."

Joining Nissley and Kinnebrew on the first-team are West Fargo's Miriley Simon, Grand Forks Red River's Jocelyn Schiller, the 2022-23 state tournament MVP, and Minot's Leelee Bell.

Having faced Schiller and Bell, along with six of the eight second-team honorees including Legacy sophomore post Brooklyn Felchle, Welstad feels this year's crop of talent is as good as ever.

"There's no doubt that with girls basketball in North Dakota, the talent is there," Welstad said. "Girls are improving and that girls are putting time in. In the tournament, we faced a lot of talented teams and individuals that were tough matchups.

"There are good players out there, and that we had two of the girls at the top of the list is a credit to those two. Girls basketball has been on the rise in recent years, and it should keep moving on up."

While the departures of Nissley and Kinnebrew make Welstad's job harder, they have continued the success that has found the Patriots in the state championship game 10 times in the last 13 completed seasons.

"I'll miss having them on the court, but they've left our program in a better spot than when they came to it," he said. "We won't ever compare girls to them, but I do feel that we have some girls that can make a jump, improve their game, and develop their skills.

"We have girls that are ready to keep the program rolling in this same direction. Before I took over the program, Century had established itself as a powerhouse, and we've done a good job of carrying that on the last few years."

Kinnebrew and Nissley will both be players Welstad and the other Patriots will keep eyes on in the years to come.

"We'll be watching and cheering for them," Welstad said. "It'll be nice having Bergan where we can take the team out there and watch and with Logan, we'll probably be able to watch her on TV a few times. I can see both of them having success at the next level, they are competitors and will be able to help both their teams."