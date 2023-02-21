With an offense as varied as Bismarck High's, a leading scorer can come from almost anywhere in the lineup.

Tuesday night in a 65-52 win over Legacy at Haussler Gymnasium, it was Paige Breuer leading the way. The junior guard poured in 27 points, equaling her season-high effort against St. Mary's two weeks ago.

"It was a fun game, it was two competitive teams, two evenly matched teams," Bismarck coach Bill Shetler said. "We had a sizable run in the first half that created separation, and it was pretty even after that. I was proud of how the girls competed."

Breuer started her night hot, scoring Bismarck's first nine points as the Demons staked themselves to an early lead.

The Sabers drew even at 12 apiece, but the Demons got going offensively again, led largely by Breuer, and took a 38-24 lead into halftime.

"Paige came out and scored our first nine or so, got us off to a good start," Shetler said. "She's confident and comfortable with the ball. We have a lot of skilled players, and when one has it going, like Paige did, they found her early and got it going.

"When they're rolling like that, we understand that they can create some sort of mismatch or some kind of positive advantage for us. Paige got it going tonight, but it was good to see the other girls find her."

Behind Breuer's high-scoring night, it was Peyton Neumiller having another classic game to serve as Bismarck's No. 2 scoring option on the night.

Making six shots from the floor, including two of the Demons' five three-point makes, Neumiller's 14 points were crucial in keeping the Demons going when the Legacy defense focused on Breuer.

"We have depth that can contribute on any given night," Shetler said. "We have so many girls that we have faith in to go make plays, and a lot of them made those plays tonight."

Bismarck's defense was up to its usual standards, forcing 19 Legacy turnovers with 14 steals.

While Breuer was leading the Demons offensively, it Neumiller and Ali Gulleson leading the team on the defensive end.

Neumiller set a new Bismarck record for most career steals during the game, and she was constantly hounding Legacy's ball-handlers.

"It feels like she's broken 10 different school records this year," Shetler said. "When you have a player that is that athletic and has that kind of feel, it's fun to coach her and watch her. Most of the time I just have to stay out of the way and let her do her thing."

As for Gulleson, she and Raya Rood had their second unenviable matchup with sophomore phenom Brooklynn Felchle.

Felchle finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, both team-highs for the Sabers, but Gulleson, particularly in the second half, was a key force in keeping Felchle from putting up even larger numbers.

"Ali does everything for us," Shetler said. "She can score and shoot, but she's always in the right spot on defense while guarding other teams' best post. She's so solid, everything she does is correct, and she makes it hard to take her off the floor."

Neither team shot nearly as well as they did in the first matchup -- Bismarck shot 53.3 percent in the first game, 41 percent Tuesday (26-for-62). Legacy shot 42 percent in mid-January, and 36 percent in the rematch (20-for-55).

"We shot it unbelievably well the first time we played them," Shetler said. "We talked about the effort it would take, especially when they have a six-three, six-four post down there and our girl is five-five, we knew it would take a collective effort on the defensive side.

"Things don't always go your way, so you have to sustain through those times. When Legacy would try and inch closer, we'd get a stop or a basket, and that's what you have to do when you're trying to beat good teams."

Thanks to 14 second-half points by Breuer, it was the Demons who secured the third seed at next weekend's West Region tournament as they battled the Sabers to a near-draw in the second half.

"We didn't make much of a deal about getting the three or four seed," Shetler said. "We just wanted to continue to play well. Rolling into the West Region tournament in the right direction was our biggest goal.

"It's a testament to our girls, losing only four games to two teams. When it comes to tournament time, you have to win at least two games to get where you want to be. We're happy to be the three, but you're going to play good teams regardless going forward."

The Demons and Sabers won't know their first-round West Region tournament opponents until the play-in games have concluded. Shetler will be making sure his team isn't looking ahead to any potential semifinal matchup before getting through their first game next Thursday.

"First of all, we'd have to get to the semis if we want a matchup against Minot," Shetler said. "There's a reason why Minot and Century are the two teams to have beaten us, they are really good and don't have a lot of weaknesses. We have a lot of work in front of us before then, because you'll always play good teams in the tournament, and you have to find ways to take advantage of mismatches."