A state Class A basketball tournament berth was there for the taking Saturday afternoon at the West Region Basketball Tournament in the Bismarck Event Center, and two Bismarck schools claimed the last two invitations to the girls’ tournament next weekend in Fargo.

Third-seeded Bismarck High bounced back from a lopsided loss to Minot in Friday’s semifinals to beat Jamestown 66-59 behind the shooting of Jersey Berg and Peyton Neumiller.

Fourth-seeded Bismarck Legacy continued its streak of never missing out on a state tournament. The Sabers lived up to their pre-tournament seeding by beating Mandan 77-57 to earn the region’s fourth seed at state.

Bismarck High 66, Jamestown 59

What loss? That’s the way Bismarck approached Saturday’s win-and-in game against the Blue Jays.

Berg and Neumiller put any lingering effects of Friday’s 30-point semifinal loss to rest early while combining for 41 points. The Demons earned a berth in the state Class A tournament the hard way for the second straight year.

“Obviously last night’s game wasn’t the best we could do. We were really disappointed but we had to bounce back,” Berg said. “That wasn’t the biggest picture, the big picture was getting to state.”

Berg bounced back bigger than most. After opening the tournament Thursday with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-48 win over Bismarck St. Mary, she was limited to six points and five rebounds in the 70-40 loss to Minot.

With the season on the line Saturday, Berg scored 21 points, including a run of 10 straight in the first half that staked the Demons to a cushion they used to withstand a big Jamestown rally late in the game.

“Jersey Berg was unbelievable on the offensive side again,” BHS coach Bill Shetler said. “When Jersey gets hot, she scores a bunch of points in a row, we see that every day.”

Berg had 18 points when the teams left the floor at halftime with the Demons up 31-25. By that time, the Demons have exorcised the demons from the previous night.

“It felt to me like we were scared (against Minot), but we didn’t have a reason to be scared. We just had a lot more confidence,” Shetler said.

With 6:15 left, Bismarck went up 56-38 and appeared to be in control.

But the Blue Jays weren’t done and took off on a 14-2 run that cut their deficit to six points. They got as close as five points in the last minute, but the Demons iced it from the line. BHS made 14 of 18 free throws while Jamestown was just 5-for-6. Neumiller made 8 of 10 free throws, helping her to a 20-point game for BHS.

Breanna Oettle scored 16 points and Ella Falk added 13 but it wasn’t enough to get the Blue Jays over the hump. Instead, Bismarck moves on as the third seed out of the west, the same seed it took into the region tournament.

“We’re a very experienced bunch and we were in the same position last year,” Shetler said. “We talked about (Friday) but they knew what was on the line.”

Legacy 77, Mandan 57

The Legacy Sabers are 8-for-8 in their brief history of varsity girls’ basketball. They’ve been a program for eight years and they are going to the state Class A tournament for the eighth time, and the journey to state has gone through the play-in game seven times.

Seniors Adison Sagaser and Alyssa Eckroth are the among the latest to never experience the disappointment of missing out on state. But there always are underclassmen helping to keep the streak alive, underclassmen like sophomore post Brooklynn Felchle.

Eckroth had 22 points and Sagaser 19 against the Braves on Saturday. Felchle, meanwhile, chipped in a double-double in her second appearance in a play-in game. For the tournament, the 6-3 post finished with 31 points and 31 rebounds, and pleasure in knowing the streak lives on.

“We are one of those teams that finds a way to make it to state,” Felchle said. “In eight years we’ve found a way to get there, that’s just who we are. For our seniors, that’s a lot of pressure. As a sophomore, I want to bring as much as I can for them.”

On Saturday, Felchle brought 11 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Sabers to a 46-30 rebounding edge.

Legacy led 39-23 at the half. The Braves struggled from the field, hitting just 31 percent of their shots, while Legacy made exactly half their 26 shots, including five three-pointers. Eckroth had 10 points at the break.

“In the locker room all the kids had their heads held high, saying ‘We got this,’” Legacy coach Jim Petrik said. “I could see it this morning, they were locked in and not going to lose that game.”

It was still a 10-point game until midway through the second half when the Sabers began to pull away. Back-to-back Sagaser three-pointers -- she had five of the Sabers’ 10 -- made it a 20-point game with 6:55 left.

“Tournament basketball comes down to mental fortitude to push through it when you are tired,” Petrik said.

“We only had like 14 hours to reset our brains and that's what we did,” Felchle added. “There were some nerves but nerves aren’t anything to worry about because every single person is going to feel them. So, it’s like what are you going to do with your nerves?”

Mandan got 15 points from McKenna Johnson and Hailey Markel and 12 from Jayden Wiest. But they finished the game hitting only 37 percent from the floor.

The Braves will miss the state tournament for the third straight season, the first time that has happened in 40 years.