Big nights from Breuer, Gulleson lead Demons past Sabers

When it comes to high school girls basketball, some nights you shoot well, other nights, you don't.

Bismarck and Legacy were on the opposite ends of that spectrum for much of Tuesday's game, as the Demons shot and defended their way to an 82-66 win over the visiting Sabers.

"I'm happy and proud of our effort," Bismarck head coach Bill Shetler said. "We knew it would take 36 minutes of straight battling because we're giving up so much size at every position, and we did that for 36 minutes."

It was the Ali Gulleson and Paige Breuer show offensively for the Demons.

Gulleson had by far a season-high of 20 points, a welcome respite to a slow offensive start to the season for the senior guard.

"Tonight felt good," Gulleson said. "We had good contributions all over. The way we were moving the ball, everybody had good shots this evening. It was nice to get some shots to fall."

As for Breuer, the speedy junior punished Legacy from all angles, hitting 7-of-11 attempts from the floor and all three of her free throws for a 19-point outing.

"Paige is a scorer. She has that mentality and she likes the big games," Shetler said. "She made some big shots for us."

Gulleson has racked up one of the best plus-minus figures on the Demons throughout the year despite having scored just 43 points in nine games.

Tuesday, the Demons got a full-court performance from the senior. She added four rebounds, a trio of steals and was called for just one foul to go along with her game-high total of 20 points.

"Credit Ali, she hasn't been shooting the way she wants to, but she does so much more for us," Shetler said. "Her plus-minus on the season is super high even though she hasn't been scoring. She contributes in a lot of ways, and I was glad to see it pay off by making shots tonight."

Led by the Brooklyn(n)s -- Brendel and Felchle -- Legacy was a tough test for the Demons as the Sabers are everything the Demons are not in one specific area -- tall.

"Our posts did a great job on (Felchle), because she's as good as there is in the state," Shetler said. "I was asking girls a foot shorter than her to line up and defend her, and they did that. All around, it was a special effort on the defensive side."

Brooklyn Brendel was one of the few Legacy shooters who found the bottom of the net with ease against the Demons, hitting 8-of-12 from the floor including swishing four of her seven three-pointers.

As for Brooklynn Felchle and the inside presence she brings, Bismarck had a good game plan and held her to 13 points, four below her season average, on 6-of-8 shooting.

"Credit to our girls. If you're flying around and making shots tough and contesting shots, we'll take those odds," Shetler said. "If they make it, they make it, if they miss it, hopefully we get the board and go another way. Legacy is a great team. They'll be heard from plenty over the next few months, but we're just happy with our effort for tonight."

Unfortunately for the Sabers, when the ball wasn't in the hands of Brendel or Felchle, their shooters were a combined 10-40 (25 percent) from the field.

That wasn't going to get the job done when Gulleson and Breuer were backed up with businesslike nights from Jersey Berg (14 points, four rebounds, one assist, four steals) and Peyton Neumiller (11 points, five rebounds, four assists).

"We're definitely outsized all over the place, so we knew we had to have good helpside defense and getting in on their bodies," Gulleson said. "We knew coming in our intensity in this game had to be high all game, and we still had that intensity right to the end of the game."

A hot start got Bismarck the lead early, and they didn't give it up.

The Demons led by six with 11:54 to go in the first half, 17-11, and then broke off an 11-0 run that gave them a double-digit lead over the next five and a half minutes.

Legacy would go on runs at times, and according to Shetler, it's a fact of life that the Demons with their press defense will give up some runs. However, whenever Bismarck needed a bucket to get their lead back up, it was Breuer or Gulleson they turned to.

"We talk about it all the time, teams will get some open shots against us," Shetler said. "We can't be discouraged by that, because we'll be able to cause some havoc. When they make a shot, we just keep going with our mentality of coming back at them, going at the rim and seeing what we can get."

Shetler hopes his team maintain the type of effort his team brought Tuesday night.

"We're not lacking for confidence, we're a confident group, and we know if we go out and play, we give ourselves a chance to compete," he said. "You want your chances, and if we can play with the effort we did tonight, we'll get those chances."