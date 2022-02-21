Big night from Smith leads Central McLean over Flasher

Central McLean's identity of tight defense and efficient offense went through some jitters as its young roster adjusted to playing playoff basketball, but it rediscovered itself with plenty of time as the Cougars rolled past the sixth-seeded Flasher Bulldogs, 74-40.

The final game of Monday evening's Region 5 quarterfinal quartet, the Cougars took the floor just over 20 minutes after the second-seeded Garrison Troopers escaped an upset bid from seventh-seeded New Salem-Almont.

Through the first half of the first quarter, there was that lingering hope of upset in the air left over from the Holstein fans, and Flasher rode that, plus some sloppy offensive play from Central McLean, into a 5-0 lead with 4:10 to go in the opening eight minutes.

"We came out slow and sloppy," Cougars coach Ethan Vaagene said. "We didn't play our style of basketball. I'll tip my hat to (Flasher), their girls played hard and made our girls work hard.

"We're a young team, so the younger players had to adjust to that tournament atmosphere, where everything's tighter and there's more tension and pressure."

When the Cougars finally broke through, their points came in bunches. Morgan Snyder (10 points, four steals) finally got the Cougars off the starting blocks with two three-pointers, and before Flasher knew what had hit it, Central McLean had taken a lead.

"Everything on our team revolves around our defense," Vaagene said. "Our defense creates a lot of energy and creates our offensive flow. Once we started getting our defensive intensity, started getting some turnovers and pressure, it got our girls attacking on the offensive end."

"Offensively, our ball movement sped up, because it was slow and sloppy to start off with. Then we started cleaning that up, getting the ball moving the way we should have, and using our speed to create opportunities."

While it came at the cost of foul trouble for several of his stars, play after halftime resembled much more closely the identity of tight team defense Vaagene hopes to ride farther into the tournament.

"Our biggest thing was we wanted to use our speed and get after them with our pressure defense," Vaagene said. "In the second half, we stepped that up, cranked our defense up, and that's when things started going our way."

The halftime break also seemed to dial Central McLean's offense in, and as they turned steals, rebounds and high-effort plays into possessions, the field goals started to fall.

Noticeable among the scoring surge was junior guard Ashtyn Smith, who had just nine points at the break, and finished with 29 to lead all scorers.

"Ashtyn Smith, our leading scorer, she had some good shots and started finding her rhythm," Vaagene said. "She started off a little shaky then her shots started falling."

Despite having three players (Smith, Leah Jacobson, and Adlyn Eng) pick up four fouls, the Cougars did not have a single player foul out, and despite needing to loosen up somewhat defensively to keep their top players in the game, the Cougars allowed only six Flasher points in the fourth quarter.

Joining Smith and Snyder in double digits were Eng and Anna Skachenko, who had mirroring 10-point, one rebound, three-steal stat lines.

"Adlyn Eng, our freshman, did well offensively and Snyder got us good buckets right off the bat to get us out of the lull and got us going," Vaagene said. "We had a lot of players play well tonight."

Flasher's lone double-digit point-getter was sophomore Rylee Fleck, who knocked in 19 points while collecting a trio of rebounds and steals each.

Junior Carlee Fuchs had seven points, seven rebounds, a block and two steals in the loss, and Olivia Erhardt had eight points, four boards and a steal.

Central McLean moves into the semifinal round, where they will be tested by Garrison, who knocked off the Cougars 66-62 earlier in the season.

"Garrison has four talented scorers so we need to control their runs," Vaagene said. "We need to shut down their runs and match their inside girl, (Karli) Klein, she was our biggest challenge the first time we played them. We need to contain her better inside and make her earn her buckets more than she did in the first game."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0