Carson Yale has taken a mature approach to his college basketball career, and a practical one at that.

The Mr. Basketball finalist and Class B all-state performer begins his first year at Minot State this fall, but he's already spent plenty of time in the Dome.

"We've been lifting and having open gyms, trying to get into a routine before my freshman year," the 6-9 standout said. "I want to be able to contribute and put my best foot forward from the start.

"I'm kinda done being a kid now."

The jump to D-II and the Northern Sun from Class B is significant, but the versatile Yale hopes to push for minutes early.

"Obviously I want to go and compete and you have to earn everything and I understand that," he said. "My goal is to show the coaches that I can help us win games. At the end of the day, that's everyone's goal and hopefully I can prove I'm capable of helping right away."

Yale helped the Lakers win a lot in three sports.

DLB advanced to the state baseball tournament the past two years; placed fourth at the state basketball tournament and went 6-3 and earned a Class A playoff spot in football.

"Being from a small town, that's just kind of what you do. You want to be out there with your friends trying to win and have success," said Yale, an ace pitcher in baseball. "It was a ton of fun to go out there and represent our school and our community and get to state and have success. We'll remember all of that stuff for a long time."

In his final basketball season, Yale averaged 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists as the Lakers finished 20-8. At 6-9, he was able to step out and hit three-pointers or go inside and hammer home three dunks like he did in the Lions All-Star Basketball Game in Bismarck on July 10.

"My goal is to be as well-rounded as possible. When you get to the next level, you have to be able to do more than just one thing," he said. "I think I can do that, but obviously I still have to improve my game in every way."

Matt Murken, in his 11th campaign as head coach, had the Beavers humming late last season. Minot State won its NSIC tournament opener in three overtimes on the road in Marshall, Minn., against Southwest Minnesota State. In the quarterfinals, they gave Northern State a good run before falling, 65-60.

Expectations will be high next season for the Beavers with six of their top seven returning scorers expected to return, including former NDSCS standout Khari Broadway (14.1 ppg). A pair of former local high school stars in Jaxon Gunville of Minot and Ben Bohl from Ryan, also will play key roles.

A promising recruiting class featuring Yale, Century's William Ware and others will make it difficult to carve out a role, but Yale is embracing the challenge.

"You know going in it's not going to be easy to get minutes," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it. I'm excited for this opportunity and just want to make the most of it."