Demons start strong thanks to reliable core

Starting strong with the level of competition present in the West Region girls basketball scene is important.

With this weekend’s game against Watford City, weather permitting of course, Bismarck High’s girls basketball team has a very good chance of running both its overall and conference record to 3-0.

“Hopefully we get to go on that roadtrip and get those games in this weekend,” Demons head coach Bill Shetler said. “We’ve missed a lot of practice this week, so it’s a bit of a scary thought heading into a weekend of basketball without the normal preparation.”

Though they graduated six seniors off last year’s team, the Demons hasn’t missed a beat, starting their season with wins over Mandan (62-46) and Jamestown (68-43).

“It’s good to start 2-0,” Shetler said. “I wish we could have played a little more complete in both of those games, but there were definite flashes of what this team can be. There were good signs in both of the first two games.”

The Demons have been led by seniors Katie Greff and Peyton Neumiller and juniors Paige Breuer and Jersey Berg.

“Those four are girls that have been starting on varsity for several years now, so we’re expecting a lot from them,” Shetler said. “All four of those girls, I’ve been very happy with their first two games. When you have girls like that, it’s hard to key on one of them and if one has an off night, we have other girls that can step up.”

Breuer (24 points against Mandan, 12 against Jamestown) and Berg (14 points against Mandan, 15 against Jamestown) scored in double figures in both games.

Neumiller scored 25 points in the win over the Blue Jays, after a slow start offensively in the opener.

“We have multiple girls on a given night that can score 20 to 25 points,” Shetler said. “We’re not as one-dimensional on the offensive side as we have been in the past.

“Jersey has a knack for scoring and she needs to continue that. Paige is as gifted a player as I’ve ever coached. If she was six feet tall she’d be an unbelievable prospect.”

Neumiller’s long career has a fast-approaching highlight, as she is three assists away from breaking the all-time Bismarck record.

“She does everything for us,” Shetler said. “She’s as strong and smooth an athlete as we have. She’s got all the tools you need to be a successful basketball player.”

Second-half adjustments have been big for the Demons.

After playing Mandan to a draw and only taking a three-point lead into the half over Jamestown, Bismarck has outscored their opponents by nearly 40 points in the second half on their way to a pair of double-digit wins.

“We play a lot of girls and that can wear on some teams late,” Shetler said. “We’ve also started to execute what we wanted to do in the second half. The first halves have not been to our liking in either of our first two games, but then we’ve slowed down a little, took better care of the basketball, and got the shots we wanted.”

Not having the height of teams like Jamestown, let alone the Minot’s and Century’s of the world, means that the Demons have to work that much harder on both ends of the floor.

“No matter who we’re playing, we’re typically going to be the smaller team on the floor,” Shetler said. “The first half against Jamestown was the way it was because they were dominating the glass. Luckily we flipped a switch, we fought a little more and competed better on the glass.

“If we don’t fight for those rebounds, we can let teams hang around that maybe shouldn’t and the bigger and better teams can run away on us.”

Senior guard Ali Gulleson suffered a concussion early on against the Blue Jays, but will be a key contributor once again for the Demons when healthy.

“Alli didn’t get to play much in the Jamestown game and didn’t shoot particularly well in the Mandan game, but she should be a huge cog for us,” Shetler said. “She gives us a calming factor on both the offensive and defensive sides.”

Behind the high-scoring foursome and Gulleson, Shetler has a deep core of players he’s only beginning to tap into to determine Bismarck’s eventual late-season rotation.

“Players six through 12 are all trying to figure out what the varsity game is about,” Shetler said. “I have trust in all of those other players, it’s just a matter of finding the right combination of players.

“Morgan Johnson-Colbert is a girl we’ve relied on the first few games, we’re working to get her motor up to where the other girls are. Cambrie Fischer and Addison Massey have come off the bench for us. Katelyn Luther hasn’t played yet, as she’s coming off an injury, but she’s playing well in practice.”

That rotation could be given a test this weekend, especially since their previously scheduled game against Williston tonight has been postponed due to the continuing weather problems around the state.

The Demons are hopeful of still getting in their game against Watford City on Saturday, and while the Wolves are not considered among the cream of the crop in the West Region, BHS will head into the game not having practiced since Monday.

“Everybody is in the same boat as far as missing practice,” Shetler said. “It’s an opportunity to go out and get more evaluation where we’ll be able to play a lot of girls and gives us as a coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate what we have.”

After their game against Watford City this weekend, the Demons will be challenged by an improving and defense-focused St. Mary’s team that Shetler says his team will have to prepare hard for.

“St. Mary’s is a talented team, they’ll be a great challenge for us,” Shetler said. “They’ve got higher expectations this year because their girls have been playing for a few years. It’ll be a good test for both teams.”

The St. Mary’s game, assuming no weekend rescheduling, sends Bismarck into its holiday break to prepare for a second straight year of a difficult January schedule.

In a three-week span, with games against Legacy and Turtle Mountain thrown in for good measure, the Demons will play both of their games against Century and Minot, the top two teams in the state.

“That month of January is a brutal stretch, we did it last year too,” Shetler said. “It’s a gauntlet we have to go through. We have to buckle down the next three games so we can give January our full focus.”

But for now, with the holidays and practices coming up, the Demons are just looking to keep improving.

“Rebounding is always something we’re putting an emphasis on in practice, as well as ball movement,” Shetler said. “When you have talented girls that have the ability to score, the ball can stick and we can get dribble-happy, and that’s easy for a defense to defend.

“The girls trust each other, but we just have to keep understanding that the more the ball moves, the better shots we get as a team.”