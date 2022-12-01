Century will be led by senior stars

Before last season, it had been a while since Century tasted defeat in the state championship game.

The seniors and other players who experienced last year's title game loss to Minot have returned and have it fresh in their minds as a new season begins.

"Our girls recognize the learning experience it was for them to play in that game," Century head coach Nate Welstad said. "A lot of them have their eyes set on getting back there, but we've told them it's a long process and there's a lot of challenges and work ahead before we can think about that."

Starting that process has meant a lot of work at transitioning from volleyball shape into basketball shape.

"A lot of our girls played volleyball and now they're switching to basketball and getting into a different conditioning," Welstad said. "Volleyball to basketball is very different conditioning, so we're a little rusty to start the year, so the girls are working to get into shape and getting ready to grind on every possession."

Returning all-state players Logan Nissley and Bergan Kinnebrew are back for the Patriots. Nissley and Kinnebrew combined to average nearly 40 points per game last season.

"We're working to get this year's roster ready to play every possession like last year's did," Welstad said. "We have to teach the younger players to have that same mentality. We want them to focus on each individual possession, then forget about what just happened and focus on the next one."

The Patriots will mix in some younger players as well.

"Eden Fridley was a bit of a defensive specialist for us last year, but we're hoping to get more from her on offense this season," he said. "Zoie Austin and Ziah Grey Bull will need to make some plays for us and be impact players. Erika Lee gives us some size and presence inside in the post."

Century has a challenging start.

The Patriots start a two-game road trip to the Twin Cities, where they'll play Minnesota's No. 8-ranked Wayzata and No. 3-ranked St. Michael-Albertville on back-to-back nights.

"We wanted to get our girls experience against good teams," he said. "The fact we can do it early in the year, get the girls on a bus, start to build our identity of going and playing on the road and winning against good teams, that's good for us.

"We want our girls to be together and start that journey of understanding what it takes to win at the end of the season."

While they wouldn't say no to a pair of wins, of course, Welstad is not going to take much away from their record when they finish playing the Knights on Saturday.

"We're not worried about wins and losses in Minnesota," he said. "We're wanting to set up our roles and going to Minnesota will give us an idea of where we need to get to."

A tough conference awaits the Patriots this season.

Minot is returning much of its state championship team.

"Everybody's hunting to get to Minot's level," Welstad said. "Legacy will be talented, they have plenty of upperclassmen and they should be right up there this year. Every time you play Bismarck High, Bill (Shetler) has his team ready and you have to play well to take them down.

"Top to bottom, our league has gotten a lot better and there's not as much of a gap anymore."