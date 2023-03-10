Related to this story

Most Popular

Bismarck, Legacy advance to state

Bismarck, Legacy advance to state

A state Class A basketball tournament berth was there for the taking Saturday afternoon at the West Region Basketball Tournament in the Bismar…

Demons edge out Saints

Demons edge out Saints

The first three girls basketball games at this year's West Region tournament were all decided by more than 20 points.

Watch Now: Related Video

Top five richest boxers of all time