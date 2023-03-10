FARGO — Bismarck Century continued its campaign as the Western Dakota Association's "lone survivor" amid a sea of East Region teams.

The Patriots knocked off the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs 65-47 in the 2023 North Dakota Class A girls basketball tournament Thursday at the Sanford Health and Athletic Complex.

Century plays Grand Forks Red River in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday in the SHAC.

The Patriots' three-point shooting was their best weapon, with five threes in the first half and 12 of 26 shooting from beyond the arc overall.

"It just comes back to practice," said Century's Logan Nissley. "We do a lot of skip-in shots and working on getting each other open. Today, being able to knock them down was awesome."

Nissley led the charge from beyond the arc with five threes, and she finished with 16 points.

Century utilized the long-range shots to open up the paint for drives to the hoop. Head coach Nate Welstad said Sheyenne pinned his team's top shooters and that opened up scoring opportunities for other players.

"That's kind of what you've got to have is girls step up in those situations," Welstad said.

Eden Fridley cashed in three treys, Bergan Kinnebrew had two, Zoie Austin and Ashlyn Buchholz each netted one.

The teams traded punches in the half but Century took a 30-24 lead at halftime. Century opened the second full steam, running the lead to 10 points with 15:15 left to play and to 20 points with 11:20 left.

"I though our girls made a lot of plays," Welstad said. "Coming in we knew that we had to shoot it well and we shot the 3 phenomenal tonight."

Kinnebrew led the Patriots with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Nissley also had four rebounds and three steals. Fridley scored 15 points and had four assists and three steals. Century shot 25 for 55 from the field.

"We knew Sheyenne coming in was going to be a really aggressive team," Nissley said. "So just working together and playing Century basketball was our goal."

Brenna Dick led the Mustangs with 25 points and she had five steals and two assists. Peyton Breidenbach collected nine points and three assists. Maya Metcalf and Karson Sanders both had five points. The Mustangs were 16 for 40 from the floor and hit 13 of 18 free throws.

"We have an opportunity to place the highest in school history," said Sheyenne head coach Kenyon Wingenbach. "We have six seniors and six and student managers that are seniors that we can play for."

Century is the No. 2 West team and has bested some of the East's best teams, including a 69-64 win over Fargo Davies on Thursday. As the region's "lone survivor," the team plans on playing for its region in the championship, Nissley said.

"I think our motivation (Saturday) to represent the West and the WDA," Nissley said.