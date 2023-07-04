Longtime Beulah boys basketball coach Jeremy Brandt has been hired as an assistant coach at Minot State.

Brandt returns to his alma mater where he was an All-NDCAC performer for the Beavers in 1994. At Minot State, he's reunited with his son, Trey, who redshirted last season.

Brandt has coached high school basketball in the state for nearly three decades, including 15 very successful years at Beulah. Brandt led the Miners to the state Class B title in 2012. Last season, Beulah placed third at the state tournament at the Bismarck Event Center. The Miners finished the season with a record of 22-4. Brandt was named the Class B Coach of the Year.

Brandt has a banner career record of 496-213, leading his teams to the state tournament eight times. Prior to Beulah, the Newburg, N.D., product coached at Sherwood and Bottineau.

Brandt and his wife Heather are teachers at Minot Public Schools.

Also joining Brandt on head coach Matt Murken's coaching staff with the Beavers is Joshua Johnson, a Minot State alum.

Johnson, from Lufkin, Texas, averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Beavers from 2011-13. Johnson played professionally in the ABA and overseas in China, Germany and Lithuania. He most recently coached in the AAU and high school ranks in Arizona.

Minot State went 11-17 last season. The Beavers' most recent recruiting class includes, among others, William Ware of Century and Des Lacs-Burlington's Carson Yale.