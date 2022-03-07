Wilton-Wing slams the door on upset bid by Solen

A tight first half led to a blowout in the second as top-seeded Wilton-Wing ran away from eighth-seeded Solen, 88-51, in the opening quarterfinal game of the Region 5 tournament on Monday.

Playing in front of a noisy crowd at St. Mary's High School, Solen put its best effort towards an upset through the first 16 minutes.

"In the first game, they didn't have the Eagle kid," Wilton-Wing head coach Scott Wolff said. "He scores 20 points a game, so I knew coming in this would be a completely different game (from our first meeting with them)."

Kenyan Eagle and Dathan Village Center were the instigators of Solen's high-scoring first half, with the guard tandem each dropping 10 points.

"In that first half, they shot the ball well," Wolff said. "They were on fire in the first half and it was a tight game because of that."

The Miners' Cael Hilzendeger helped keep his team going, making six of his seven free throw opportunities while putting home 14 points.

Eagle's good first half on the score sheet was marred by a number of quick fouls, and he was forced to the bench in the second quarter with his fourth foul. That allowed the Wilton-Wing defense an easier time of asserting its pressure on Solen's offense.

"We went hard to the basket and we wanted to attack the hoop," Wolff said. "I told the kids they'd foul you if you attack the hoop hard."

The Miners took a six-point lead into halftime, 46-40, despite a slow first half from junior guard Trey Koski.

"I was not happy at all at halftime," Wolff said. "We were not flowing like we normally do. When Trey Koski is playing good basketball, our team is a lot better basketball team, our whole team revolves around him. He's a gamer and I know he'll come to play tomorrow.

"If I could have picked him to have an off night, tonight would be the night."

It was a night-and-day performance between the two teams in the second half. Wilton-Wing dialed up the defensive pressure to a new intensity straight off the bat, and had put in 21 points in the first half of the second quarter.

The flustering of Solen's offense was such that they even accidentally put in an own basket, giving the Miners two free points in exactly the last situation where Solen could be giving away points in that manner.

Highlighting the end of the third quarter was a three-pointer followed by a steal and score to beat the buzzer that gave the Miners a 28-point lead.

"In the second half, we got back to our ball, started making better passes, hitting some shots, and they started missing shots," Wolff said. "We were able to rest up our starters a fair bit in the second half."

Kendal Sondrol and Landyn Miller were both highly effective second-half weapons for the Miners, with the pair combining for 22 points.

Wilton-Wing's defense was such that after holding the Sioux to eight points in the third quarter, they stifled them to a three-point fourth and finished the second half by outscoring Solen 42-11.

"I told the kids coming in, it's regionals and you need to bring it and if you don't, you're going to go home," Wolff said. "Everybody's season is on the line. Solen brought it and it was a tough first half, but in the second half, we got back to Miner basketball."

Despite just a seven-point afternoon for Koski, he contributed plenty in the other areas of the game, notching seven rebounds, a block and three steals.

Miller was also effective on both ends for the Miners, snagging a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with his 10 points, and if that wasn't enough, he added two blocked shots and a quartet of steals.

Both Eagle brothers finished with 12 points, with Village Center adding 12 of his own.

Caleb Lester wrapped up the double-digit scoring lines for Solen, knocking home 11 points while collecting a single rebound, block, and steal.

"Hats off to them, they played a great game and they were confident," Wolff said. "That's what every game is going to be like in this regional tournament."

Wilton-Wing faces Standing Rock in the semifinal round.

The Miners defeated the Warriors in a close battle in the regular season, 74-68.

