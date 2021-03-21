 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White, Smith earn awards in Class B basketball

White, Smith earn awards in Class B basketball

{{featured_button_text}}

Jesse White of White Shield has been named the Class B Boys Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year.

White, who averaged more than 28 points per game, led White Shield to the championship game of the Region 8 tournament. White finished his career with more than 2,800 points, second-most all-time.

Rick Smith of Four Winds-Minnewaukan has been named the Class B Coach of the Year. Smith led the Indians to a fourth-place finish at the state Class B tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top-ranked Indians trim Shiloh
Boys

Top-ranked Indians trim Shiloh

Top-ranked and top-seeded Four Winds-Minnewaukan lived up to its billing in Thursday's opening round of the state Class B boys basketball tournament.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News