White, Smith earn awards in Class B basketball

Jesse White of White Shield has been named the Class B Boys Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year.

White, who averaged more than 28 points per game, led White Shield to the championship game of the Region 8 tournament. White finished his career with more than 2,800 points, second-most all-time.

Rick Smith of Four Winds-Minnewaukan has been named the Class B Coach of the Year. Smith led the Indians to a fourth-place finish at the state Class B tournament.

