White named Mr. basketball

White named Mr. basketball

Jesse White Regionals

Jesse White goes up for his signature behind the back layup against Powers Lake in the Region 8 championship game. White finished his career with over 2,800 points — North Dakota's second all-time record.

Jesse White of White Shield was voted the Mr. Basketball award winner by the state's media.

White, who surpassed 2,800 points in his career, received 80 points in voting and 14 of 19 first-place votes.

Deonte' Martinez of Minot came in second. Martinez had 61 points and five first-place votes.

Carter Birrenkott of West Fargo got two first-place votes and 37 points.

Jacksen Moni of West Fargo Sheyenne and Nick Kupfer of Legacy also were finalists.

