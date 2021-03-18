Top-ranked Indians trim Shiloh

Top-ranked and top-seeded Four Winds-Minnewaukan lived up to its billing in Thursday's opening round of the state Class B boys basketball tournament.

The Indians shot 56 percent and defeated Shiloh Christian 68-52 to earn a berth in tonight's semifinal game at the Minot State Dome. FW-M will play the winner of Thursday's late game between Dickinson Trinity and Kindred at 9 tonight.

Part of FW-M's shooting success was built around 6-10 senior post Bronson Walter, who was 10-for-17 from the floor on the way to a game-high 24 points. He was the only Indians player to reach double figures.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan took command early, building leads of 15-6 at the first quarter break and 35-20 at halftime.

Once they had fashioned a comfortable lead, the Indians maintained a double-figure advantage most of the second half.

The lone exception was the middle of the third period when a 3-pointer by Shiloh's Jay Wanzek trimmed the deficit to 41-32. FW-M immediately replied with an 8-2 run for a 49-34 cushion.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan, which won its only state title in 2016, stretched its winning string to 22 games. The Indians haven't lost since their third game of the season.