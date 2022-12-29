Standing Rock edges past Linton-HMB for spot in Mandan Holiday Tournament final

It takes a team playing at their best to beat the Linton-HMB Lions.

Standing Rock did just enough to fit that bill Thursday night, earning a spot in the Mandan Tournament Holiday final with a 62-60 win over the Lions.

"Before the tournament we had only one game, so to get out and actually be playing feels good," Warriors head coach Hans Bradley said. "Even when we have to grind it out in a game like this, it gets you ready for the end of the season.

"We like to win these games, but ultimately we're preparing for the future."

Through two games of the Mandan tournament, no team has been more physical.

With 64 minutes in the books, Standing Rock has been whistled for 48 fouls, 25 more than the Lions.

That comes, according to Bradley, from the team's physical defense.

"We're aggressive and we play hard," he said. "We have to keep cleaning things up like getting into position, not moving our feet, committing to taking the charge. We're a physical team, but we have to be smarter in situations like (when we can draw charges).

"Tonight I'm glad we grinded it out and getting the win is all that matters."

Despite being at a slight height disadvantage, Standing Rock actually out-rebounded the Lions, 44-37.

"We were physical on the boards, we did a good job of rebounding," Bradley said. "Coach Carr is a good coach. His team's are always tough, and I was telling the boys, they're going to know where to be, so we have to box out, we can't play tip drills.

"Ultimately, I was OK with our rebounding tonight."

Grant Bosch of Linton had a game-high 19 points, but it came on 16 shots from the floor as part of an off-shooting night for the Lions.

Linton-HMB shot just 31 percent from the field and 23 percent from three, which was a big boost for the Warriors.

"We got lost in different situations in finding our man," Bradley said. "Throughout the year, we'll get better at that."

As in its first tournament game, Standing Rock entered halftime with a lead, then watched it shrink away at various points in the second half.

"We know we have a good team, we know we're capable of going a long way," Bradley said. "Last year that's what happened in the regional semifinals, we had a lead and then we lost it. That stuck inside our guys, and they're going to grind it out to the end where even if we lose the lead, we'll still win the game."

The foursome Standing Rock hopes to put its faith in this season -- Lance Bradley, Brently Harrison, Thane Beheler, and Adam Eagleshield -- came to play on offense.

Bradley had a team-high 18 points, all in the first half. Beheler and Harrison had 15 and 14, and Eagleshield had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"That's a key to basketball, when you only have one or two scorers, it's easier to focus on them," Bradley said. "When you can spread the ball around the court, we're able to make it harder on defenses and you can't chase one kid, you have to go after everyone.

"Bradley didn't score in the second half, but he was able to get some passes to other players to get them involved, which is what a good point guard does."

Both teams struggled from the line. The Lions went 10-for-17 and the Warriors going 8-for-18, but many of Standing Rock's misses came in the final moments.

"We stress free throws, because we know they're crucial at the end of the game," Bradley said. "It's a hard thing, because while we have good shooters. You can't mimic the situation, and we struggled today at the free-throw line."

That allowed Linton's Justin Tschosik (10 points) and Jace Jochim (12 points) to get hot from outside.

But when they needed made free throws to close out the game, the Warriors got just that from Harrison, who sank a pair with less than 15 seconds to go to make it a four-point game.

"We said that we had to get the ball into Brently's hands at the end," Bradley said. "We know he's a clutch player, he's tough, and we knew he'd make those last ones."

The Warriors face Flasher and star Javin Friesz in the championship tonight, scheduled for 7 p.m.

"Friesz is a tough basketball player, and Nieuwsma is a heck of a coach," Bradley said. "We know they'll be well prepared, so we have to do our best not to lose our men, stay up on defense, and be able to get rebounds, box out and do the basic stuff.

"Winning basketball games aren't about the glamour. It's about the basics and fundamentals, and if we stick to that, we'll be OK."