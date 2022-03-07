Skyhawks blow past Washburn, make Region 5 semis

No Carter Englund, no problem.

Shiloh Christian dominated from start to finish in its Region 5 quarterfinal victory over seventh-seeded Washburn, 74-32.

"We wanted to bring a good defensive effort," Skyhawks head coach Brad Miller. "We challenged our guys to 'D' it up for 32 minutes and they did. We were real happy with the win."

Opening on a 12-0 run and allowing just a single field goal and one made free throw, the second-seeded Skyhawks, who started somewhat slow offensively, still held a 14-3 lead by the end of the first quarter.

"The guys did a good job of moving the ball and playing off the ball," Miller said.

Shiloh's advantage only grew from there. Shiloh chugged along defensively, holding the Cardinals to just one more field goal to enter the halftime break up 20, 31-11.

"I told the guys that it's tournament time and you have to come to play," Miller said. "I told them that if they weren't working, you won't play. I'll play a lot of guys, but if you aren't working, you won't be out there long. They all came out and worked today."

Joseph Wanzek led a crew of sizable interior threats for the Skyhawks on both defense and offense. The junior post player was a major part of Shiloh's domination of the rebounding game all night, racking up 14 boards as part of a double-double (12 points).

Rebounds weren't the only place Wanzek made his presence felt. He paired with fellow post Atticus Wilkinson to block half a dozen Washburn shots.

"We knew we had the height advantage in this game, so we wanted to try and play inside-out," Miller said. "We tried to take advantage of our size and I thought our two big guys did a nice job tonight."

Any energy Washburn might have had in the first half was absent in the second. The Skyhawks continued to dominate defensively, rotating through an extensive roster of players to ensure their starters would be fresh for the next two games they would play.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Skyhawks had put 13 players on the score sheet.

Wanzek's 12 points were the game high for both teams, with only teammates MaBahi Baker (11 points, two rebounds, two steals) and Kyler Klein (10 points, five rebounds, three steals) joining the double-figure party.

"He's a two-year starter and has a nice inside-outside game," Miller said of Wanzek. "He's a good three-point shooter, he's a good post-up guy, he's got good up-down moves. We went to him a lot today."

Eighth grader Parker Jacobson led the Cardinals in scoring with eight points, including hitting two of Washburn's three made shots from beyond the arc.

Alex Retterath had five points, six rebounds and a block and Dylan Eckel had seven points, all from the free-throw line, and four rebounds.

"Retterath has hurt us when they've played us the last two years," Miller said. "So we were trying to a better job on him tonight."

There is no guarantee as of yet that the Skyhawks will have Englund back, but he's not ruled out for the next two games either.

"He leaves a big hole because he was leading us in all stat categories there are," Miller said. "It's a day-by-day thing with him."

Whatever the status of Englund, Shiloh Christian advances face Garrison in the Region 5 semifinals.

"We played Garrison at their place earlier this year and they gave us a good game," Miller said. "They were missing their big guy and we had our big guy, so they'll be a formidable opponent."

