Jay Wanzek made his presence felt early.

The 6-foot-7 senior forward helped Shiloh Christian take command early in in a 69-38 quarterfinal victory over Powers Lake-Burke Central on Thursday at the state Class B boys basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

Wanzek scored 11 points in the opening nine minutes as No. 2-seeded Shiloh raced out to an 18-4 lead and built a 27-13 advantage early in the second quarter.

“We had to play hard, come out and hit some shots early and make sure to get some boards,” Wanzek said. “We had the size so we had to make sure to put into play.”

Wanzek and Atticus Wilkinson got the Skyhawks’ inside-outside attack started by establishing their inside game quickly against the Ranchers.

“We wanted to get our bigs involved in the game early so we were trying to get them some touches,” Shiloh coach Brad Miller said. “Not that we necessarily wanted them to shoot it all the time but try to get them some touches, get them a feel for the game and then if they’re doubled, kick it out.

“I thought we did a nice job inside-out, did a nice job reversing the ball. We had some good looks.”

The Skyhawks shot 75 percent from the field (18 for 24) in the first half, racing out to a 44-24 halftime lead.

Wanzek finished with a double double -- scoring all 11 of his points early on and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also added an assist and four blocked shots.

Wanzek’s role on a balanced Shiloh offense isn’t to go out and put up eye-popping numbers. He just does what it takes to help the team.

“You’ve got to get the team going and then once everyone is going, we’re tough to beat,” Wanzek said. “When we get hot, you can just pass the ball around and everyone can shoot.

“Winning is better than being the MVP. It’s a whole team effort.”

“Jay’s a good player,” Miller said “His regular-season stats don’t stand out but it’s partly because we’ve got five guys that average in double figures. All five of them have led us in scoring in certain games. They’re very unselfish kids and they work the ball around and give it to whoever is open. We tell those guys if you’re open, take a shot.”

The Skyhawks’ inside-out balance was on display again in the quarterfinal victory.

Seven different players scored for Shiloh. Four of the five starters hit double figures -- Kyler Klein and Isaac Emmel with 14 piece, Caden Englund with 12 and Wanzek with 11.

The Skyhawks shot 60.9 percent (28 for 46) for the game and hit 9 of 15 three-pointers (60 percent). Emmel hit four threes, while Kyler Klein had three and Wyatt Westin two.

The Skyhawks hit four from beyond the arc in the second half as they pulled away to earn a spot in Friday’s semifinals.

“It’s tough to beat when you can get inside-out. Shooters on the outside -- me and Atticus being a little bigger, we’re able to work the inside,” Wanzek said.

“(Jay and Atticus) did a good job of kicking it out and they also did a nice job of interior defense and rebounding in there,” Miller said. “I thought Caden did a nice job of rebounding, particularly the first half, and attacking and getting us into some offense.

“Kyler and Isaac shot well from outside and Wyatt hit a couple. We were happy with the way we played.”

The Skyhawks’ defense made things tough on the Ranchers, who shot 32 percent from the field (16 for 50). Shiloh outrebounded PL-BC 36-21.

Shiloh was able to limit Powers Lake-Burke Central all-stater Tyson Enget, who finished with nine points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“Defensively we did a super job,” Miller said. “We played Powers Lake twice two years ago, so we knew how good Enget was. He torched us both times so we worked all week on trying to figure out how to defend those screens that they set for him and try to keep him from getting in too deep and scoring or kicking it out.

“He did get in there a few times because he’s a good player. He’s tough. But I thought our kids did a pretty good job overall defensively. We started with Isaac Emmel on him, then he got two fouls on him and we put Kyler Klein on him and Kyler did a super job on him the rest of the way.”

Kyle Huseby led Powers Lake-Burke Central (20-5) with 11 points. Enget had nine and Gracin Schroeder and Beau Kearsley each had five. The Ranchers will take on Medina-Pingree-Buchanan at 1 p.m. on Friday in a consolation semifinal.

For Shiloh, it’s the first time they’ve advanced to the final four since 2019, when the Skyhawks reached the championship game before falling in overtime to Thompson.

“It feels great,” Wanzek said. “I’ve never won the first round before, so it’s a different feeling.”

The Skyhawks (25-4) with square off with No. 2 seed Beulah at 6:30 p.m. in the first semifinal game of the night. The Miners defeated Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 48-31 in their quarterfinal. It’s a rematch of a regular-season game on Jan. 13 in Beulah, when the Miners edged Shiloh 51-46.