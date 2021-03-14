 Skip to main content
Mr. Basketball Award finalists named

Carter Birrenkott of state Class A champion West Fargo, Nick Kupfer of Legacy, Minot's Deonte' Martinez, Jackesen Moni of West Fargo Sheyenne and White Shield's Jesse White are the five finalists for the Mr. Basketball Award.

Birrenkott, a 6-5 post, averaged 23.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1 block per game for the Packers.

Kupfer was the leading scorer in the state. The 6-3 Saber averaged 24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Martinez was named outstanding senior athlete in Class A after leading Minot to a runner-up finish at the state tournament on Sunday. The 5-8 guard averaged 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

White averaged 28 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals and ranks second all-time in scoring with more than 2,800 points.

The winner will be announced after the state Class B boys tournament championship game on Saturday.

