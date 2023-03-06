In the third and fourth Region 5 quarterfinal games at St. Mary's High School in Bismarck Monday evening, both No. 10 Max and No. 6 Flasher staged upset bids.

Max's fell short as the second-seeded Garrison Troopers pulled away late for a 73-53 win.

Flasher's bid to take down their rivals from Standing Rock in the nightcap was successful, as they got 43 points from junior star Javin Friesz to eke out an 82-77 win.

Garrison 73, Max 53

Had the struggling effort Garrison put out in the second quarter not been a one-off, the Max Cossacks might have had a shot at pulling an unexpected upset.

Instead, Garrison dominated the first and fourth quarters and survived the third well enough to finish with a 20-point win.

"We came out a little more nervous than I expected," Garrison head coach Justin Folk said. "When you play Max, it's not just a region game and a region tournament game, it's a rivalry game. We used to have a football co-op with them, so we knew them really well and knew we'd get their best shot."

Led by 23 points from Connor Kerzmann, 15 points from Brady Norenberg and 11 from Little Hail Perkins, the Troopers advanced into tonight's second semifinal against Flasher.

Kerzmann led the Troopers in the first half with 12 points, while Norenberg closed strong with nine points in the second half, much of that coming in the fourth quarter as the Troopers pulled away.

"Kerzmann is a rock for us, he always comes out playing the best he can," Folk said. "You never have to worry about him playing his best game.

"When Brady is playing like he did today, we're tough to beat. He wanted the ball and wanted it every time. He can be passive at times, but today he was going to take over."

In the regular season matchup between the two teams, Garrison blew out the Cossacks 85-36, but they didn't get close to that Monday.

"They were missing one of their starters in the regular season game, and we shot a lot better in that regular season game," Folk said. "Erick Talbott is a great player, he made a lot of tough shots and I thought we defended him decently on a lot of them, but he put it in anyway."

A gutty defensive effort by the Cossacks and a 27-point performance by Talbott kept Max within single figures for much of the second and third quarters.

"We had to get back to playing our game, we were over-passing or trying to make a hero pass," Folk said. "We weren't looking inside, we were jacking up threes and they were able to adjust to us."

A key trey by Kerzmann at the halftime horn extended Garrison's lead to 32-23, and they didn't look back.

Garrison's defensive effort was key.

"The Igleharts turned up the volume defensively and wore Max down," Folk said. "The kids decided to play harder at one point, they said in the huddle themselves that we need to get going and they asked to go to the full-court man-to-man, and when Erick Talbott got into foul trouble, it got easier to do that because he's their point guard."

With a tough matchup coming against Flasher, the Troopers are ready for whatever they face in the semifinals.

"We put together a scout packet and just called out the plays they call," Folk said of his team's practice prep work to prepare for their opponents this week. "Everything runs through Javin Friesz (for Flasher), so we have a tough test no matter who we play."

Flasher 82, Standing Rock 77

Javin Friesz poured in a school-record 43 points, 24 of which came in the second half, as sixth-seeded Flasher knocked off Standing Rock, the No. 3 seed, in the final game of the night.

"I'm proud of our effort tonight, we came out dialed in and got after it," Bulldogs head coach Brian Nieuwsma said. "We had to have poise, and we had to play free and cut loose. We came out swinging, then we got enough stops at the end there and didn't let it slip away.

"I have a lot of respect for Standing Rock, they're well-coached and we knew it would take a tremendous effort to beat them."

Friesz and Bulldogs sharpshooter Grant Hauge (20 points) sparked their team early, and the Bulldogs led from nearly start to finish.

"Guys let it rip when they had open looks," Nieuwsma said. "We knocked down big shots and other guys stepped up so they couldn't focus entirely on Javin, and then Javin came through at the end as a closer.

"Grant knocked down big shots early, super proud of Grant taking it to them."

Seemingly any time Flasher needed a bucket, no matter where he was on the floor, Friesz was able to make it work.

He sank shots from downtown and flashed explosive ability to drive to the basket, as he has all year long.

"Javin is a flat-out stud," Nieuwsma said. "He works his tail off and he's both a great basketball player and a great person. I'm proud of him and how he led us tonight."

While the Bulldogs built their lead on shooting from the floor, it was free-throw shooting that was just enough for them to hold on.

With the Warriors racking up fouls, and stars Lance Bradley and Thane Beheler fouling out in the fourth, the Bulldogs were 19-36 at the charity stripe.

"We knew that Standing Rock would make a run," Nieuwsma said. "We didn't help by missing some free throws, but the guys showed guts at the end to finish and make big free throws.

"The first thing we talk about is attacking, and we were able to get some fouls on them. Our guys did a good job of reversing the ball and getting paint touches off the attack."

Before fouling out, it was Bradley (26 points), Beheler (14 points, five rebounds, three steals) and John Luger (18 points, 15 rebounds, two steals) that powered the Warriors.

"We continued to guard and made it tough on them late," Nieuwsma said. "I was watching the clock and thinking it couldn't count down fast enough, but we showed resiliency at the end."

The second semifinal tomorrow shapes up as a dandy.

Flasher and Garrison played to a three-point win for the Troopers in mid-December, and Friesz and Kerzmann will be a scoring battle all night.

"Garrison is a balanced team, they're a tremendous program with a great coach," Nieuwsma said. "They have a lot of great players, including an all-state player in Kerzmann, so while we're going to have our hands full, we're excited to keep playing."