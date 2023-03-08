NO. 1 WEST MINOT MAJETTES
Head coach: Jason Schwarz, 3rd year
Record: 17-3 West Region; 20-4 overall.
Last time at state: 2021-22; State champions.
Key players: Leelee Bell, Fr., 19.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.2 APG; Maggie Fricke, Fr., 17.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4 APG, 1.4 SPG; Taury Hight, Sr., 9.5 PPG; Maya Aguilar, Sr., 9.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.8 APG; Avery Lunde, Jr., 8.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.6 SPG.
NO. 2 WEST CENTURY PATRIOTS
Head coach: Nate Welstad, 2nd year
Record: 20-0 West Region; 20-3 overall
Last time at state: 2021-22; State runner-up
Key players: Bergan Kinnebrew, Sr., 20.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.9 SPG; Logan Nissley, Sr., 19.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.6 SPG; Eden Fridley, Jr., 10.2 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.8 SPG; Zoie Austin, Soph., 8.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.5 SPG; Erika Lee, Jr., 6.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG.
NO. 3 WEST BISMARCK DEMONS
Head coach: Bill Shetler, 8th year
Record: 16-4 West Region; 19-5 overall
Last time at state: 2021-22; 6th
Key players: Peyton Neumiller, Sr., 14.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.1 APG, 2.5 SPG; Paige Breuer, Jr., 14.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.8 SPG; Jersey Berg, Jr., 12.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.8 SPG; Katie Greff, Sr., 6.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG; Ali Gulleson, Sr., 5.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.6 SPG.
NO. 4 WEST LEGACY SABERS
Head coach: Jim Petrik, 7th year
Record: 15-5 West Region; 17-7 overall
Last time at state: 2021-22; 5th
Key players: Brooklynn Felchle, Soph., 16.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 1.3 BPG; Alyssa Eckroth, Sr., 12.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.3 APG; Adison Sagaser, Sr., 9.7 PPG; Brooklyn Brendel, Sr., 5.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 APG; Halle Severson, Jr., 5.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 SPG; Mia Berryhill, Jr., 4.8 PPG, 3.6 APG.
NO. 1 EAST WEST FARGO SHEYENNE MUSTANGS
Head coach: Kenyon Wingenbach, 2nd year
Record: 15-7 East Region; 16-8 overall
Last time at state: 2021-22; Did not place
Key players: Brenna Dick, Jr., 19.9 PPG, 3.1 APG, 2.5 SPG; Maya Metcalf, Sr., 12.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 2.2 BPG; Peyton Breidenbach, Sr., 7.9 PPG, 4.9 APG, 2.8 SPG.
NO. 2 EAST WEST FARGO PACKERS
Head coach: Mike Benson, 5th year
Record: 18-4 East Region; 19-5 overall
Last time at state: 2015-16; 6th
Key players: Miriley Simon, Sr., 22 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 1.6 BPG; Chloe Pfau, Sr., 15.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.5 APG, 4.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG; Solveig Seymour, Sr., 11.1 PPG; Taylor Van Winkle, Sr., 6.1 RPG, 6.1 APG, 2.9 SPG.
NO. 3 EAST FARGO DAVIES EAGLES
Head coach: Tonah Safranski, 8th year
Record: 21-2 East Region; 21-2 overall
Last time at state: 2021-22; 3rd
Key players: Ashton Safranski, Jr., 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 7.3 APG, 7.3 SPG; Fallon Passanante, Fr., 16.3 PPG; Karley Franks, Jr., 11.5 PPG, 2.5 APG, 2.5 SPG; Maci Wheeldon, Sr., 7.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG; Ashley Wacha, Sr., 2.6 APG, 1.8 SPG.
NO. 4 EAST GRAND FORKS RED RIVER ROUGHRIDERS
Head coach: Kent Ripplinger, 12 year
Record: 21-1 East Region; 22-2 overall
Last time at state: 2021-22; 4th
Key players: Jocelyn Schiller, Jr., 26.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.1 APG, 6.7 SPG; Rylie McQuillan, Jr., 10.8 PPG, 2.5 APG, 2.5 SPG; Cassidy O'Halloran, Sr., 8.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.2 SPG; Hannah Litzinger, Jr., 7.0 RPG, 0.6 BPG.