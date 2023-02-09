Bismarck's boys basketball team has been at its best this season when everybody in their 13-man rotation has been able to score.

Led by sophomore guard Andre Austin's 18 points, 11 Demons reached the score sheet Thursday evening in a 82-69 win over St. Mary's.

"We played with tremendous effort on the defensive side in the first half," BHS head coach Jordan Wilhelm said. "We did a nice job of building a lead and rebounding in the first half, shared the basketball well.

"In the second half, we didn't play with as much effort, and St. Mary's made good adjustments. But when St. Mary's threw their punch, we responded with good possessions down the stretch."

The rematch between the two teams came nearly two months after their first.

That night in mid-December, the Demons held Caden Willer, Thursday night's scoring leader for the Saints, to just a single point, and didn't allow any Saints player to score more than 12.

"Late in the season like this, everybody is playing their best basketball, and in our league, you always expect a competitive game," Wilhelm said. "They had us on their heels tonight, they shared the ball well, and they've gotten a whole lot better since the first game."

Bismarck's other focus, and what largely necessitates such a large rotation of players, is its pressure defense.

It was a solid outing for the Demons defense, totaling 14 steals and forcing the Saints into 18 turnovers.

"Our guys bought in tonight, they were flying around and playing with good pace and tempo," Wilhelm said. "What we need to learn is to how to have that pace for 36 minutes."

Consistency has been the issue for the Demons this season, and that showed up as well Thursday.

"We've shown we can play like that in spurts, I thought we had 18 good minutes in the first half, but then our focus dipped and that allows some of those runs," Wilhelm said. "We're not quite where we want to be on defense just yet, but the good news is, we still have time to get better before March hits."

A first half in which they held the Saints to 29 points was followed by a second half where the Saints threw their best counterpunch at the Demons and kept the game within single digits for a chunk of the half.

"St. Mary's did a good job of making adjustments and answering what happened in the first half," Wilhelm said. "Our pressure did a good job of speeding them up in the first half, then they did a better job of not dribbling through it and they were beating it with the pass."

St. Mary's got strong performances from big man Jacob Goettle and senior guard Caden Willer.

Willer finished with a game-high 22 points and Goettle added 17, but it wasn't enough on a night when eight Demons had at least six points.

"Basketball is a game of runs, and whoever makes their run at the right time, usually wins games," Wilhelm said. "That just happened to be us tonight. The top thing I had on the board tonight was sharing the ball and being able to trust each other."

When it came down to crunch time and answering St. Mary's runs, it was Austin the Demons turned to.

"We trust the ball in his hands," Wilhelm said. "He's a tough guy to defend, because if you run guys at him, he can find his teammates, and when they make shots, it makes his job a lot easier.

"We're proud of how Andre's stepped up as our engine this year as a sophomore."

While Bismarck's starters combined for 50 points, the Demon bench got plenty done offensively as well.

"When your guys can come off the bench and spark you, it's good," Wilhelm said. "Ross Fischer and Grady Swanson had big minutes for us tonight, as did Quin Hafner, it's good to see them stepping up. We don't talk about starters and having guys come off the bench, we have 13 guys that play, and all of them stepped up at different times."

The Saints were within seven points of the Demons multiple times in the first eight minutes of the second half, but could never quite get over the hump.

Bismarck's pressure defense tends to lead the Demons to committing fouls, but outside of an early sit-down for Teysen Eaglestaff after two quick infractions early in the first half, they stayed on the right side of their physical nature.

"It's a tough balance for us, because we want them to pressure and play hard but without fouling," Wilhelm said. "Being able to play that style without fouling is tough, and the guys answered the call tonight."

An interesting test now awaits the Demons in this year's Governor's Cup matchup, heading to Pierre, S.D., to face T.F. Riggs tonight. St. Mary's next game is Tuesday against Century.

"Pierre is a super athletic team that we played last season as well," Wilhelm said. "We'll head out there with the trophy, and that'll be a good test for us. It's a back-to-back. We'll have had a tough road match against St. Mary's, then we have to get on a bus and cross state borders."