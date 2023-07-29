Zeeland's glory days of high school sports will be celebrated today in Bismarck.

The Vikings won back-to-back state baseball championships in 1973 and 1974, the school's only state titles. The boys basketball team also went to the state tournament in 1974.

Harold Bruning, who coached both teams at Zeeland, remembers the teams as vividly now as he did 50 years ago.

"I remember one of the pep rallies we had and I was asked to describe the team," Bruning said. "I said, 'if I asked them to move that gym wall, they wouldn't come up with, 'we can't do it.' They'd say, 'how far do you want it moved.'

"They were a great bunch of kids to work with. I still call them kids," said the 88-year-old Bruning, who was born in Solen.

That collection of "kids" and their coach, will celebrate Zeeland's crowning sports achievement Saturday in Bismarck at the Ramada Inn. Bruning expects about 49 people to attend, including former players, spouses and other family members. The reunion begins at 5 p.m. with a gathering. A meal is planned for around 6, with a program to follow.

Zeeland went to state four consecutive years from 1971-74 and again in 1977. Players from that entire run, and the 1974 basketball team, were invited to attend the first reunion for that collection of teams.

"It was a really good time there in Zeeland, a lot of good kids," Bruning said. "We hoped as many as possible from those teams would be able to come."

Sadly, Lowell Schweigert, the ace pitcher for Zeeland in those days, passed away a few years. Schweigert had a sparkling 20-3 record on the mound in the four years. Lowell went on to play collegiately at UND, where his brother Bubba, is now the head football coach.

"Lowell could really throw that ball," Bruning said. "Boy, he was something."

Terry Walhof was another key pitcher. Walhof and Lowell Schweigert were either pitching or playing third base.

Terry Hilt and Mahlon Schweigert, Lowell and Bubba's brother, were catchers.

Steve Meier, a longtime basketball coach and referee in Bismarck, played second base, while Tim Hilt saw a lot of time at shortstop.

Lynn Wolf was a top outfielder for the Vikings. James Streifel, Tim Dockter, Keith Schweigert, another of the Schweigert brothers, Rach Lacher, Larry Rutschke, Gerard Meier, no relation to Steve, and Ken Reiner also logged playing time in the outfield from 1971-74.

Bruning, who said he coached "about 10 or 12 years in Zeeland," said the team's success in both sports went beyond balls and strikes, or Xs and Os.

"They're determination to win is what I remember most," Bruning said. "They played the right way, but they were just so determined to win."

Five decades later, the champion Vikings will reunite.

"This is the first time we've done this," Bruning said. "It will be great to see everybody together again."