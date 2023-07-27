The West Region tournament didn’t finish the way the Bismarck Senators were hoping.

But there’s still a chance to finish the season in style.

Having already clinched a spot in the state Class A Legion baseball tournament, the No. 1-seeded Senators came up one run short in the championship game on Saturday in Mandan. The Dickinson Volunteers scored four runs in the third inning and held on for a 6-5 win in the title game at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan.

“You hate to not win a championship, but if you had to pick one weekend to lose, that’s the one,” Senators coach Troy Olson said. “We battled back in the end and gave ourselves a chance, and that’s all you can ask.”

The Senators and Volunteers will both be chasing a state title this weekend in Kindred, with the opening round set for Friday. The Senators, the No. 2 seed from the West, will take on the West Fargo Vets, the No. 3 seed from the East, at 1:30 p.m. in the second of four opening-round contests.

The Senators allowed only five runs over the first two games in Mandan before falling in the final, with the Volunteers scoring four of their six runs in one big inning.

Olson was pleased with the work his team got out of the bullpen during the West Region tournament.

“Our starting pitching wasn’t great but it was good enough to get us a few innings and all three days, our guys out of the bullpen did a great job,” Olson said. “It was good to see that pitching depth and know that if we need it this week we’ve got it.

“Especially as you get deeper into the tournament, the more you need it.”

Pitching has been a strong suit for the Senators all season. Their staff has posted a 2.97 ERA for the season. Jason Juma leads the team with four wins, and has one of the Senators’ two saves. Logan Lawrence and Traiden Kalfell each have three wins and Eli Thompson. Four others – Eli Thompson, Ben LaDuke, TJ Olson and Andrew Jablonski – have two wins.

Five Senators pitchers have a sub-2.00 ERA in more than 10 innings.

Olson is hoping to boost the bullpen by getting a few more innings from his starters this week.

“That would be nice,” he said. “The key is throwing strikes and having two pitches for strikes. If you don’t do that at this level, guys will eat you for lunch and then you have to go to the bullpen.”

The Senators had a good offensive showing in Mandan, scoring 20 runs in three games.

“We hit well enough to win two games,” Olson said. “Our approach at the plate and execution was as good as it’s been all year.”

The Senators (21-9) go into the state tournament hitting .330 as a team. LaDuke leads the way, with team-highs in batting average (.452), runs (39), hits (42), singles (35) and RBIs (21).

Jablonski (.444) and Tyler Kleinjan (.435) are also hitting over .400. Kalfell is hitting .384 with a team-high seven doubles, 16 walks and 13 stolen bases.

“LaDuke is our leadoff guy and he gets on the bases and makes things happen,” Olson said. “Jablonski has done a great job with RBIs hitting in the 3 hole. He had some clutch hits the first two days of the tournament. Kleinjan's been one of our leaders, producing a lot.

“The top of the lineup is pretty productive. We count on them a lot but then it’s everybody else’s turn to pick us up, too.”

Wahpeton, the No. 1 seed from the East, takes on Watford City at 11 a.m. in the opener. After the Senators-Vets game, East No. 2 Casselton squares off with the West’s No. 3-seeded Bismarck Capitals at 4. Host Kindred, the No. 4 from the East, takes on Dickinson in the final game of the day at 7 p.m.

Olson is expecting a tough test from the Vets in the opening game of the double-elimination tournament.

“We haven’t seen them this year but we’ve played them in the past,” he said. “West Fargo does a good job fundamentally. They’re going to be a good baseball team. When you get to the state tournament, there is nobody that got there by accident.

“I don’t think anybody will be outclassed. Whoever plays well will have a shot. We have to continue to play the way we’ve been playing all season to be successful. We just want to make a run and when the smoke clears see where we’re at.”